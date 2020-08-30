Selena Gomez Looks Sexy With Tousled Hair As She Cools Off In BTS Clip On ‘Ice Cream’ Set

Selena Gomez took fans behind the scenes of her ‘Ice Cream’ music video that has already been viewed over 100 million times!

Looking good and feeling gorgeous! Selena Gomez, 28, gave her millions of followers something to be super excited about when she posted never before seen footage on set of her wildly popular “Ice Cream” video with Blackpink on Saturday, August 30. The beginning of the clip shows the pop superstar stunning in red and white striped bikini where she appeared to be in the best of moods while acting like the sultriest ice cream driver ever. “I’m excited because Blackpink, they are very known for their videos and they are known for their personalities so I felt like I got to step into their world for a little bit,” she told the camera.

Selena later switched outfits for something sporty where she did the cutest dance moves as seen in the actual “Ice Cream” video. Fans were treated to something even more amazing when she FaceTimed with the Blackpink girls during her time on set while the superstar girl group were thousands of miles away in Korea. “I wish I was there with them,” the Texas native gushed.

The “Come & Get It” singer has been the name on everyone’s lips thanks to the super sexy “Ice Cream” video that no doubt would’ve earned her a bunch of MTV Video Music Award nominations had it been released earlier.

The annual ceremony, something that she’s attended and looked stunning at in the past, airs tonight, August 30, on MTV where her BFF Taylor Swift is up for the coveted Video of the Year honor and many others.

Another VMA nominee that recently showed Selena some love is Ariana Grande! She did the sweetest thing by sending her ice cream coned shaped flowers after her dazzling new video premiered. “Thank you so much for everything. Your support means the world!!” Ari’s note to Selena read, “Selena, Congratulations ice queen! Love & Gratitude, Ari.”