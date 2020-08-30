Gallery
26 Sexiest MTV VMAs Dresses Of All-Time: Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian & More

Ahead of the 2020 Video Music Awards, we’re looking back at some of the best red carpet looks from the show in years’ past!

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards just won’t be the same without the event’s usual red carpet! The show may be all about the music, but the fashion is always front-and-center on the night of the award show. Unfortunately, due to coronavirus, there are restrictions and regulations put in place this year, which will make the show a bit different than years’ past. So, we’re taking a trip down memory lane by looking back at some of our favorite past looks.

Kim Kardashian walks the red carpet at the Video Music Awards. (SplashNews)

Kim Kardashian may not be a singer, but she definitely knows how to heat up a red carpet. Kim attended the show with her husband, Kanye West, in 2016, and she definitely stole the show in her red carpet look. The reality star wore a little black dress with sheer fabric, which hung off her shoulders to provide a plunging neckline. Her hair was styled in purposely wet curls and she completed the look with thin, strappy heels that went up to her mid-calf.

Nicki Minaj rocks a super sexy dress to the VMAs. (SplashNews)

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj definitely stole the show when  she wore a curve-hugging blue dress to the high-profile awards show. The ensemble featured cutouts throughout the bodice, as well as sheer fabric down the sides to show a little extra skin. Her hair was straight and parted down the middle, and she pushed it to the side while posing for photos on the red carpet. Of course, it was a super fierce look from the rap queen!

Selena Gomez wore a similar blue number at the show in 2013. Her blue dress hugged every inch of her finger. Although it had long sleeves to cover up most of her body, there was a cutout on one side and a slit all the way up one side, as well. Like Nicki, Selena also wore her hair long and straight and she looked absolutely stunning.

There are plenty of more amazing VMA looks where these come from, though. Scroll through the gallery above to see Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and more stars in their amazing Video Music Awards ensembles!