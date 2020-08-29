Ariana Grande Sends Selena Gomez Ice Cream Coned Shaped Flowers After ‘Ice Cream’ Video Premiere

Women supporting women! Ariana Grande sent pal Selena Gomez the sweetest bouquet of flowers we’ve ever seen, in celebration of her new collab with BLACKPINK.

Ariana Grande, 27, had a sweet surprise delivered to Selena Gomez, 28, after the release of her new song “Ice Cream” with K-Pop group BLACKPINK. The songstress, who co-wrote the pop hit with some of her frequent collaborators, sent the former Disney star a bouquet of flowers — in the shape of an ice cream cone! “Obsessed,” Selena captioned her August 28 Instagram Story showing off the flowers, adding, “Thank you so much for everything. Your support means the world!!” Ari’s note to Selena read, “Selena, Congratulations ice queen! Love & Gratitude, Ari.”

The floral arrangement featured white and pink roses on top of a waffle cone. It comes one day after Sel dropped her new summer bop with the K-Pop group: Lisa, 23, Jisoo, 25, Jennie, 24, and Rosé, 23. Of course, no music video about ice cream would be complete without an ice cream truck, and its driver AKA Selena.

She took the wheel of the truck in a candy striped bikini and sailor’s hat, along with white gloves and a bold red lip. Ahead of the music video’s release, Selena shared stills, teasing fans for what they could expect when the super sweet visuals arrived! And it certainly didn’t disappoint. Not only was the collab between Selena and BLACKPINK long awaited, but it could technically be considered an Ari collab as well! Producer and songwriter Tommy Brown took to Instagram earlier in the week to reveal the song’s cover art. “Produced and written be(sic) me and some of my awesome friends,” he wrote, tagging BLACKPINK, Selena, Victoria Monet, Bekauh Book, Mr. Franks (aka Steve Franks), and … Ms. Grande!