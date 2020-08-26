Selena Gomez Rocks Red & White Striped Bikini In First Look Photo From Her ‘Ice Cream’ Music Video

Selena Gomez shared a gorgeous photo of herself on the set of her upcoming music video for her song ‘Ice Cream’ and she was all smiles while flaunting a summer-themed bikini and hat.

Selena Gomez, 28, is looking fantastic in her latest project! The singer took to Instagram on Aug. 26 to share a snapshot from her upcoming music video for her and Blackpink‘s song “Ice Cream” and in it, she can be seen smiling while posing in front of what appears to be an ice cream truck. She’s wearing a red and white striped bikini in the eye-catching pic along with a white cap that is similar to the ones ice cream truck drivers sometimes wear and white gloves. Check out the pic of Selena HERE!

“🍦🍦🍦,” Selena appropriately captioned the snapshot before her fans quickly replied with comments. “We are ready,” one follower wrote while another called her “beautiful.” A third wrote, “Vintage Queen” and many others replied with more ice cream emojis, which helped signify their excitement for the release of the video.

Selena’s new tune with the South Korean girl group, Blackpink, is set to be released on Aug. 28 and is the second single off of Blackpink’s first Korean-language studio album, Blackpink: The Album. A teaser video that featured the group and Selena on a call together while the song played in the background was released on Aug. 24, which delighted fans. Other teaser photos have also been shared leading up to the highly anticipated release.

Before Selena was announced to be a part of Blackpink’s new song, she showed off her cooking skills on her new HBO MAX series Selena + Chef. On the Aug. 20 episode she was interrupted by a phone call from a mysterious “cute boy” and adorably blushed during the memorable moment. She admitted to being “distracted” after asking him to call her back and her grandmother couldn’t help but tease her by saying, “you’re cooking! He’s waiting!” when she asked what to do.

When Selena is not singing or cooking, she is sometimes acting. The actress has appeared in several television series and films and is rumored to be joining the cast of the upcoming movie Scream 5. Although the news hasn’t been confirmed, fans of the brunette beauty came to the conclusion after Courteney Cox, one of the movie’s stars, followed her on Instagram.