Selena Gomez Fans Convinced She’ll Be In ‘Scream 5’ After Courteney Cox Follows Her On Instagram

‘Scream’ star Courteney Cox caused much speculation when she wrote ‘can’t wait to meet you’ under Selena Gomez’s latest Instagram pic, leading fans to believe she will also appear in the film.

Could Selena Gomez be joining the cast of Scream 5? Fans are convinced that Friends actress Courteney Cox just subtly revealed the news, when she dropped a comment on Selena’s latest Instagram photo. “Can’t wait to meet you,” the 56-year-old wrote on the former Disney star’s IG snap with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, David Henrie, last Thursday. If that wasn’t enough, all four of the OG Scream cast members who have confirmed they’ll be back on board for the fifth installment — Courteney, David Arquette, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega — followed the Rare Beauty mogul on social media.

It comes just a few weeks after Courteney revealed she was returning to the franchise that helped launch her career. She totally brought back some nostalgia when she announced that she will reprise her role of reporter Gale Weathers, 24 years after the original film. “I can’t wait to see this face again,” she captioned a July 31 Instagram photo of the iconic Ghostface mask.

One of the production companies behind the film, Radio Silence, told our sister site Deadline that they are were “thrilled” to have Courteney back on board for the next installment. “We can’t imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!” they told the outlet.

The first film arrived in theaters two years after Courteney became a household name on the TV smash Friends. The series holds a special place in her heart, as it’s where she met her ex-husband David Arquette, who has also signed on for the latest installment. The former couple met and fell in love while shooting the original Scream, marrying on June 12, 1999. They divorced in 2013 however have remained friends.