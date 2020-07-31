‘Scream 5’: Courteney Cox Confirms She’ll Return As Reporter Gale Weathers — ‘Can’t Wait’

Courteney Cox just gave fans of the ‘Scream’ franchise another reason to get beyond stoked for the fifth film in the series. She’ll be returning as reporter Gale Weathers and made an epic announcement.

The upcoming Scream 5 is bringing back some nostalgia for fans of the horror saga. Courteney Cox has hopped aboard the latest installment of the franchise, ready to reprise her role of reporter Gale Weathers, 24 years after starring in the original film. The 56-year-old shared killer Ghostface’s creepy white mask to her Instagram account on July 31, and underneath in bloody red letters wrote, “I can’t wait to see this face again.” Fans went wild over the news, as for many this was the first time they’d even heard that the franchise was getting a fifth chapter.

In the caption, Friends icon Courteney didn’t write a message to fans and instead let the Ghostface post speak for itself. However she did tag the project and studio, including “@screammovies @spyglassmediagr @paramountpics” in the caption. Radio Silence — the company that includes the group of filmmakers behind the project — told our sister site Deadline that they are so “thrilled” to have Courteney aboard the iconic horror saga.

“We can’t imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney. We’re absolute mega fans of her work and we’re so excited to join her in the next chapter of the Scream saga!” the Radio Silence team explained to Deadline.

The original Scream hit theaters in 1996, two years after Friends became a TV smash. The last installment Scream 4 came out in 2011, so it has been a really long wait for Scream fans to get a fifth installment. Courteney’s ex-husband, actor David Arquette, 48, has already signed on to the project, returning as Woodsboro Sheriff Dewey Riley. The pair met and fell in love while shooting the original Scream, marrying on June 12, 1999. They divorced in 2013.

Production will take place in Wilmington, NC with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence helming the movie, Deadline reports. With news of Courteney’s involvement in the project, fans of the film series rejoiced, with some saying they’re so thrilled to be able to see it in the theaters for the first time, after the saga has been viewed by a new generation thanks to cable TV, DVD’s and streaming.

Fan @alwayscourteney wrote in Courteney’s comments, “i’ve rewatched scream an unhealthy amount of times. i cant believe im gonna be able to see a scream movie at the theaters for the first time. and most importantly with you on it,” while user @galerieprovenance told the actress, “Omg I literally just watched this last night with my daughter!” One fan even had a character suggestion, with @mondlercentral writing, “okay but can gale please be the killer… NOT GONNA LIE THAT WOULD KINDA BE EVERYTHING.” Yeah, it totally would be!