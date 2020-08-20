Taylor Swift Swoons Over Selena Gomez’s Cooking Skills In Surprise Appearance On ‘Selena & Chef’

Taylor Swift made a surprise cameo via FaceTime in Selena Gomez’s new cooking show, ‘Selena & Chef.’ During the call, Selena revealed why her new series is ‘good’ for their friendship!

Selena Gomez, 28, was proud of her latest concoction on her new HBO Max show Selena + Chef — so, she wanted to show it to a “friend.” This friend turned out to be none other than pop star Taylor Swift, 30, whom Selena FaceTimed from her kitchen! Upon answering, Taylor let out a gasp of delight at the sight of the delicious Korean BBQ Texas breakfast tacos Selena had made.

“Literally I’ve just been making all of this, and I think we’re making donuts next,” Selena told Taylor, referring to the wide spread of food and ingredients on her kitchen table. “I’m very jealous of this whole setup and the fact that you guys are cooking together, it’s pretty great, I’m really envious,” Taylor told Selena and her friend’s co-star, chef Roy Choi (who introduced the taco recipe to Selena) and his daughter, who was quite star-struck at the sight of Taylor on the phone. Selena’s adorable grandparents were also in the room!

Selena joked that this is Taylor’s “love language” — cooking, presumably, since the Folklore singer is an avid baker — and Selena revealed how her new show has brought them even closer together. “She’s like my big cooking person, so it’s a very big deal that Im learning how to cook. It’s good for our friendship,” Selena told her kitchen guests.

Taylor further gushed how “proud” she is of Selena — you can watch the rest of their sweet exchange of words in the video above! The “Cardigan” singer may not be the only famous fan of Selena’s new show, either. Sharp fans immediately noticed the promo for Selena’s cooking show in a screenshot that her ex, Justin Bieber, 26, took of his HBO Max page and shared on Aug. 17! It was hard to say if this was purely a coincidence, but of course, fans immediately began to speculate that Justin could be tuning into his ex’s new series more than two years after their breakup.

Selena + Chef premiered on Aug. 13, and every episode features Selena tackling recipes with a master chef by her side at the singer’s home amid quarantine. While Selena is a multi-hyphenate star, she humbly accepts that cooking is not her best strength, making the show even more of a fun watch — she even nearly sets her home on fire at one point! At least Selena’s kitchen masterpieces look fire (and not in the literal sense).