Justin Bieber Fans Think They’ve Caught Him Watching Selena Gomez’s New Show On HBO Max  

Justin Bieber was relaxing while watching HBO Max on August 17, when fans noticed that his ex, Selena Gomez’s new cooking show appeared on the screen. Now, Beliebers are buzzing that he was tuning in to see his ex on TV.

Despite being a married man, Justin Bieber can’t escape his past romance with Selena Gomez — at least when it comes to fans who continue to ship the exes. The Grammy winner, 26, unknowingly stirred up internet buzz after he shared a photo of his HBO Max watchlist to Instagram Stories on August 17. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed Sel’s Selena + Chef lemon-decorated show promo in the top left of Justin’s screen. Although her face wasn’t visible in the shot, fans still went wild over his post.

Justin Bieber accidentally slips up and reveals he’s been watching Selena Gomez’s cooking show! Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/HALv3pJgkN — MOODI (@kindofcrazy) August 17, 2020

“Justin Bieber accidentally slips up and reveals he’s been watching Selena Gomez’s cooking show! Thoughts?” one fan tweeted alongside a screenshot of Justin’s Instagram Story. At a quick glance, it may appear as if JB was tuning in to see Selena whip up a tasty meal. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

If you zoom into the photo, Selena’s show is included in JB’s suggested shows to watch on HBO Max — not on his actual watchlist. Other fans even pointed out the latter in Justin’s defense. But, there were also critics who questioned why the singer would even share the photo, noting that it could be grounds for stirring up controversy.

“To be honest, it’s not on his watchlist. But, it’s weird he took the picture and showed Selena’s cooking show when he knows the world will talk about it,” another fan tweeted.

Either way, there will always be critics who favor Justin’s ex over his wife Hailey Bieber, and vice versa. Justin is happily married to the supermodel, who he’s credited for making him a better man. The couple tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in New York back in September of 2018. They wed in a second and more formal ceremony in front of their closest friends and family in South Carolina in September of 2019.

Justin was in an on and off relationship with Selena from early 2011 until about 2014. The “Jelena” timeline was that of a rollercoaster ride due to breakups and other flings along the way, including one between JB and Hailey. Justin and Selena reunited for the last time in late 2017, following news of her lifesaving kidney transplant. Their string of hangouts lasted until about March of 2018, before Justin rekindled his romance with Hailey. And, the rest is history. Selena, for her part, is still single.

The first three episodes of Selena + Chef are now streaming on HBO Max, with future episodes airing on Thursdays throughout August.