Selena Gomez traded the recording studio for her home kitchen in the new HBO Max series ‘Selena + Chef’, where she hilariously admits she’s ‘not the best cook.’

Selena Gomez, 27, had a bit of a fiasco while shooting Selena + Chef in her home kitchen! “Hi, I’m Selena Gomez — and I really love to eat. But I’m not the best cook,” she narrates in the newly released trailer for the HBO Max show, which dropped on Wednesday, Aug. 5. In the series, the Rare singer seeks guidance from various celebrity chefs but one recipe ended in flames — literally! “I burned it! Sorry!” she exclaimed after pulling out what appeared to be on-fire asparagus from her oven. “Wait, this is on fire!” a friend could he saying in the background as Selena’s fire alarm set off. Whoops!

“I asked some of the chefs to school me. They’re at home. I’m at home. And we’re going to see if we can make a meal together but apart,” the Rare Beauty founder explains in the two-minute teaser, using her grandparents and close friends as “taste testers.” Aside from the minor (and hilarious) hiccup, our mouths were watering at the sneak peek of the different items Selena will be learning to make in the show, including Korean breakfast tacos, spicy miso ramen, seafood tostado, cheese soufflé and tomato bruschetta. Oh, and the Disney alum didn’t forget about dessert: Hawaiian doughnuts and matcha chocolate chip cookies also made quick appearances! “I’m getting nervous! But then again, I did sign up to look like a fool on HBO Max,” she joked in towards the end.

Selena will definitely be learning from the best of the best, including Jonny Shook and Vinny Dotolo of Los Angeles hotspot (and Chrissy Teigen favorite) Jon & Vinny’s, as well as Kogi’s Roy Choi, Iron Chef‘s Angelo Sosa, author Candice Kumai, meatball expert Daniel Holzman, Top Chef‘s Antonia Lofaso, and LudoBites writer Ludo Lefebvre. Chefs Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, and Tonya Holland are also slated to appear.

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience. I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn,” Selena shared in a release announcing her latest project, which was shot and produced virtually from her Los Angeles home due to COVID-19. “I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations,” she added. Selena + Chef begins streaming for HBO Max subscribers on August 13, and is also Executive Produced by Selena herself.