Taylor Swift Rocks Bikini As She Brings Back July 4th Party With Selena Gomez & More Pals

After seven years of not hosting her famous July 4th bash, Taylor Swift returned to her Rhode Island home with some gal pals for the holiday in July 2023.

July 7, 2023 12:18PM EDT
Taylor Swift celebrated the Fourth of July with some of her closest girlfriends at her house in Rhode Island, and she posted rare personal photos from the bash on Instagram on July 7. In the first pic, Taylor made a goofy face while posing with Selena Gomez, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Alana Haim, Ashley Avignone and Sydney Ness. She rocked a pink bikini and sunglasses as she stuck her tongue out in the middle of her gal pals.

The second shot in the gallery showed a collage of the girls all hanging out in the kitchen and seemingly having a dance party. In one photo, Selena and Taylor shared a red, white and blue ice-pop, and in another, they were all smiles while wrapping their arms around each other. The final photo was a stunning, solo shot of Taylor with the ocean in the background, wearing a floral, off-the-shoulder dress.

Taylor used to host massive July 4th parties at her Rhode Island house for tons of famous faces. Most notably, she partied there when she was dating Tom Hiddleston in 2016, and photos went viral of the actor wearing an “I [Heart] TS” shirt on the beach. However, in 2017, there was no Fourth of July party, and this is the first time Taylor has shared photos of herself celebrating the occasion in the years since. In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, she cited Donald Trump’s presidency and her “disillusionment” with the country as her reason for stepping back from throwing the bashes.

taylor swift selena gomez
Taylor and Selena at the 2016 Grammys. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

For the past six summers, Taylor had also been living a much more private life amidst her relationship with Joe Alwyn. The two split at the beginning of 2023, and Taylor has been much more in the public eye due to her Eras Tour. Even on days when she’s not onstage, Taylor has been photographed out and about or heading to the studio in New York City. Her July 7 Instagram post was a very rare look into her personal life on social media, and could hint that she’s leaning towards putting herself out there more again. July 7 also marked the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded version of her 2010 album, Speak Now.

