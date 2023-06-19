Taylor Swift & Longtime Friend Gigi Hadid Seen In Rare Photos Together While Leaving Nobu In NYC

Nothing says time off like hanging with your bestie! In between her Eras Tour shows, Taylor Swift, 33, took some time off to see her friend, Gigi Hadid, 28, while in New York City on Jun. 18 (see PHOTOS HERE). While leaving celebrity hot spot, Nobu, that night, the pop sensation rocked a strapless black dress with matching black cut-out heels. Taylor opted to tie her golden tresses up in a chic updo and paired the ensemble with a white knitted purse.

Meanwhile, the model opted for a more casual, yet chic, look with a black skirt and cropped white t-shirt. Gigi made sure to accessorize her dinner ensemble with white crew socks and black dress shoes. The mother-of-one twinned with Taylor and rocked her blonde tresses in a sleek low bun. Gigi also stood out with a plethora of mixed material necklaces across her neck and a mini black purse.

Not only did the dynamic duo hold hands while returning back to their vehicle, but Taylor also hilariously ran in high heels to try to catch up to her friend. Soon after the photos were released online, many of their fans took to social media to react to seeing the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker and Gigi together again. “They’re adorable. Shipping it,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “happy day.” Meanwhile, a third fan couldn’t help but notice what appeared to be bandages on the 33-year-old’s feet. “Taylor’s feet scream pain!”, they penned.

Their adorable outing comes just one week after Gigi took to Instagram to share her latest photo dump on Jun. 13. “some stuff I thought about posting the last few months but forgot lol srry ly part 2,” she captioned the carousel of photos, including one with her two-year-old daughter, Khai. In the first slide, the proud momma bear shared a rare photo with her toddler holding hands, which her fans went wild for in the comments. “SHE’S SO BIG WHAT!!!!!”, one fan exclaimed, reacting to Khai’s age. Meanwhile, another added, “omg！khai‘s growing up soooo fast!”

Although Taylor has been busy with her successful tour, she has also been recovering from her recent breakup with singer Matty Healy, 34. Just one month after their romance became a social media hot topic, a source told TMZ on Jun. 5, that they were officially over. A source reportedly close to the Grammy winner told the outlet that Taylor is now “single” once more only two months after her split from Joe Alwyn, 32. The pop star’s next show will be held in Minneapolis, MN, at the U.S. Bank stadium on Jun. 23. Taylor will also play there once more on Jun. 24, before heading off to Cincinnati, OH, on Jun. 30.