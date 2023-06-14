Gigi Hadid Holds Hands With Daughter Khai, 2, In New Photos Amid Rumored Leonardo DiCaprio Romance

A doting momma! Model Gigi Hadid, 28, took to Instagram on Jun. 13 to share a new carousel of photos from her life as of late, including a sweet snapshot of her and her daughter, Khai, 2, holding hands. “some stuff I thought about posting the last few months but forgot lol srry ly [sic] part 2,” the blonde beauty captioned the post. In the snapshot, Gigi rocked a dark purple manicure, as she held Khai’s hand while she sat in her car seat.

Soon after Gigi shared the photos with her 78.6 million followers, many of them flooded the comments with their reactions to seeing the two-year-old all grown up. “SHE’S SO BIG WHAT!!!!!”, one exclaimed, while another added, “HOW DID SHE GET THAT OLD PLS!!!!!” Several others noted that time has passed by quickly now that the little one is nearly three years old. “Damn khai grew so much I feel like I’m oldd [sic],” a third admirer joked, while a fourth added, “Khaï looks so big now.”

View Related Gallery Celeb Moms Out With Their Kids: Photos Of Gwen Stefani & More Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Laura Dern and Ben Harper reunite to watch their daughter, Jaya, graduate high school in Los Angeles. Ben brought along all of his kids including his son with Laura, Ellery. His younger kids got along great with the older siblings and Laura and Ben look to be on great terms. Laura's mother, Diane Ladd, was also in attendance. Pictured: Laura Dern, Ben Harper BACKGRID USA 4 JUNE 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Earlier that day, the 28-year-old, who shares Khai with her ex, Zayn Malik, 30, took to Instagram once more and shared another set of photos from her life. In the seventh slide, Gigi made sure to add another photo with her daughter to share with her fans. The proud mom carried her toddler in her arms as they walked through a crowded park. Gigi rocked a pair of ripped jeans, Adidas sneakers, and a black patterned cardigan in the photo. Once more, Gigi’s fans couldn’t get over how much Khai has grown. “khai is so biggg!!!!”, one quipped, while another added, “YOU’RE TELLING ME KHAI IS THAT BIG???!!” Several A-listers “liked” the post including Kris Jenner, 67, and actress Blake Lively, 35.

Gigi’s latest photo dumps come amid her rumored romance with Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio, 48. The Guest In Residence founder and Leo first sparked dating rumors in Sept. 2022 after being spotted at a NYFW event together, per PEOPLE. Their alleged romance kicked off just weeks after Leo and Camila Morrone split after four years together. Since then, Bella Hadid‘s sister and the 48-year-old have been spotted attending the same events and even grabbed dinner together on May 4.

Most recently, on Jun. 6, Gigi and Leo were seen arriving at the same hotel in London just moments apart. The outing appeared to be a family event, as Leo’s parents, George and step-momPeggy Ann Farrar, were also in attendance. The mother-of-one rocked a monochromatic black ensemble that featured a trench coat and slacks, while her rumored beau rocked black jeans and a wind breaker jacket.

Early on in their alleged romance, a source close to Gigi told PEOPLE that she is “smitten” with Leo. “Gigi keeps spending time with Leo in NYC,” the insider told the outlet last Nov. They added that the Oscar-winner accommodates to his rumored girlfriend’s busy schedule. “[He] works around her schedule to see her — it’s very sweet. Gigi is smitten,” they added.