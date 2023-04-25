Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Khai, 2, Is Her Mini-Me As They Spend Time Outside In Rare New Photo

Nothing says birthday like an Instagram tribute! One day after model Gigi Hadid celebrated her 28th birthday, her sister, Bella Hadid, 26, shared a carousel of photos of her sweet sibling to celebrate her big day. In the eighth slide of Bella’s post, Gigi posed alongside her daughter, Khai, 2, while exploring the woods. The proud mother-of-one rocked a casual ensemble that featured black sweatpants, a grey crewneck sweater, and Hunter rain boots. Her mini-me looked adorable in a bright outfit that featured a teal knitted sweater, rainbow leggings, and brown suede boots.

“Happy birthday to @gigihadid my best friend , my confidant , my teacher , my logic , my most favorite chilling partner, the gift that keeps on giving because you brought me my most favoritest gift in the world miss Khaibaloo,” the proud auntie captioned the carousel of throwback photos for Gigi’s birthday. “Calm cool collected kind loving hard working angelic creative brilliant fun thoughtful PURE , the list of all of the reasons I love you could go on for days. I wish I could have felt better to celebrate you at Disney but I am always with you in spirit and your #1 cheerleader 365 days a year. I love you so much it hurts.”

The blonde beauty was so touched by her younger sister’s tribute post that she took to the comments to express her gratitude. “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY BELLOOONI,” Gigi quipped, along with a balloon emoji. Later, many of Bella’s 58.6 million followers shared their reactions and birthday wishes for Gigi in the comments. “SIS GOALS FOREVER,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “this is so cute I wanna cry.” Even designer Donatella Versace herself also shared some love for the ladies in the comments. “My gorgeous girls,” she wrote, along with three black heart emojis.

Gigi spent her birthday weekend at Disney World in Florida with her makeup artist, Patrick Ta, and other friends. Sadly, as Bella mentioned, her sister was too under the weather to attend the celebrations. The 28-year-old took to her Instagram on Apr. 24 to share a hilarious video of her lip-syncing in the theme park to the Disney hit song “Part of Your World.” “More from my *dream bday weekend* soon…. but @patrickta and I had so much fun (& laughs) making this, to say: Thanks for all the birthday love I’ve felt from here at Disney and all over the world. My heart is full of gratitude !!!! @disneyparks @waltdisneyworld #waltdisneyworld,” she captioned the clip.

Prior to her birthday and earlier this year, the Vogue cover model opened up about her morning mom routine in a rare interview with WSJ. Magazine on Jan. 30. “Whatever time she’s waking up, I’m waking up,” Gigi shared, which is usually between 7:30 and 8:30 AM. “I have a very mom morning routine.” Yolanda Hadid‘s daughter then detailed that her breakfast is typically chosen by her daughter. “I eat whatever Khai’s having. I make her pancakes and sausages every day,” she quipped. Gigi welcomed Khai in Sept. 2020 with her now ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, 30. The former lovebirds called it quits on their six-year romance in Oct. 2021.