Yolanda Hadid Shares Cute New Photo Of Gigi & Zayn’s Daughter Khai, 2: ‘Living Life’

All grown up! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid, 59, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a life update with a carousel of photos, including one with her daughter, Gigi Hadid, 27, and her granddaughter, Khai Hadid Malik, 2. “Living life, present and in the moment….”, her lengthy caption began. In the third slide, the proud grandma carried Gigi’s mini-me as her mom saddled up and rode a horse. So cute!

Soon after the blonde beauty shared the post with her 3.8 million followers, many of them gushed over the family portraits in the comments section. “Always classy,” RHOBH alum Camille Meyer, 54, wrote, while RHONY star Bethenny Frankel, 52, added, “YES.” In a separate comment, one admirer praised Yolanda. “Classiest best housewife of all time,” they noted. In the caption, the 59-year-old former model revealed she was attempting to find a “healthy way” of “connecting” with her “online community” following her “10-month social media detox.”

In response to Yolanda’s honesty about mental health and more, many of her followers agreed with her sentiment of trying to live presently. “It’s truly hard finding a balance with social media but recognizing the effects it has on our daily lives and taking a break from time to time is healthy. Hope you’re doing great! Huge fan of yours,” influencer Fancy Acholonu chimed in. “Very well said!”, another Real Housewives fan quipped, while RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi added clapping emojis.

Meanwhile her daughter, Gigi, who welcomed Khai in 2020 with her ex, Zayn Malik, 30, recently graced the cover Elle for the outlet’s March issue. For the cover, the blonde bombshell rocked a crop top complete with unbuttoned mini-shorts and lush beach waves. And on Feb. 21, the mom-of-one took to Instagram to share her cover along with a sweet message. “Honored and grateful to have @guestinresidence featured in my new @elleusa story !! Big thanks to #stephengan @alexwhiteedits @ninagarcia for your support, and congratulations to my GIR team (esp @sijeokim) this one’s for you !!”, she captioned the post.

The 5′ 10″ model even opened up about being a mother during the interview, and praised her daughter for adding “fun” to her routine. “She obviously sees me in every state and way, and whether she knows it or not, I’m going through and learning through life with her,” Gigi revealed. “I think that she has a really realistic kind of 24/7, around-the-clock view. We’re up chatting in the middle of the night if she’s up; we’re talking about, I don’t know, random stuff, but it’s fun.”

Later, Bella Hadid‘s sister noted that welcoming a child “shifted” her life. “Having a daughter, although it shifted my life to make me really want to feel more settled, has also really made me appreciate the chaos as well,” Gigi said. “Being at shows and shoots and just being in the city again; being around friends [after] becoming a mom, with everyone also coming out of COVID – I have an appreciation for both sides of it.” Gigi and the “PILLOWTALK” hitmaker maintained an off-and-on relationship from 2015 until their recent split in Oct. 2021 after reports claimed that Zayn allegedly got into a physical dispute with Yolanda. At this time, it is not publicly known who Gigi is officially dating, however, she did make headlines for a rumored romance with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, at the end of 2022.