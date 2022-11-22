Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly ‘Smitten’ With ‘Romantic’ Leonardo DiCaprio Amidst Budding Romance

There’s more intel about Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio‘s blossoming relationship, after the pair were seen leaving the same New York restaurant on Nov. 18. “Gigi keeps spending time with Leo in NYC,” a source close to the 27-year-old model told PEOPLE. They explained that Leo, 48, “is very understanding” that Gigi is a mom to her 2-year-old daughter Khai, and the Titanic actor “works around her schedule to see her — it’s very sweet. Gigi is smitten.”

The publication’s source revealed that Leo “is a gentleman and quite romantic” with Gigi, though he still wants to keep “things private” between the two of them. “Gigi shares few details, but she very much enjoys seeing Leo,” the source also told PEOPLE. Gigi and Leo just enjoyed a date night at Cipriani in NYC, and they tried to shield themselves from paparazzi as they left the restaurant. They were joined by Leo’s friend, Vivi Nevo.

Gigi and Leo were first linked in Sept. during Fashion Week, and were reportedly spending time together at a loft party in Soho as well as Casa Cipriani. The following month, they were allegedly spotted at a Halloween party in Brooklyn, where Leo reportedly wore a mask over his face almost the entire night. HollywoodLife previously heard from sources that Leo was “pursuing” the mother of one, but Gigi, who was previously in a relationship with her daughter Khai’s father, Zayn Malik, was playing hard to get.

“Leo’s clearly got an interest in Gigi, he’s been pursuing her, but she’s playing it very cool because dating just isn’t a priority for her right now, between her daughter and everything she has going on with work, she has her hands full,” the source explained in September.

Another insider revealed to HL that Gigi “is not considering” introducing Leo to her daughter this early in their relationship. “She’s extremely protective over Khai,” the source noted. “Being a mom has completely shifted Gigi’s perspective when it comes to dating. It’s not just about her anymore. She has a child, and that baby comes before anybody else in her eyes.”