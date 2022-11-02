How Gigi Hadid Feels About Introducing Daughter Khai, 2, To Leonardo DiCaprio (Exclusive)

Gigi Hadid, 27, is not yet ready to introduce her beau of almost a month, Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, to her 2-year-old daughter Khai, a person close to the stunning model told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is still getting to know Leo, so introducing him to her daughter is not something she’s considering at this point. In fact, it isn’t even on her radar,” they noted. “Gigi has a career that’s in full swing but being a mom to Khai comes first and foremost at all times. Although Gigi is single again, she’s not about to introduce everyone she meets to her baby girl.”

The insider went on to explain that introducing Leo to Khai at the moment is “just not an option.” They added, “Gigi feels like she would have to be very serious with somebody before she’d even consider bringing anybody around her daughter. She’s extremely protective over Khai. Being a mom has completely shifted Gigi’s perspective when it comes to dating. It’s not just about her anymore. She has a child, and that baby comes before anybody else in her eyes.”

A second insider confirmed to HL EXCLUSIVELY that Gigi and the Titanic star spent time together at a Halloween bash over the weekend in New York City, but that doesn’t mean the model is ready to let all her guards down. “Gigi’s life is very compartmentalized, she’s not bringing any guys home to meet her daughter, including Leo. She’s having fun exploring being single and getting to know Leo little by little but there’s no rush on her part to get serious,” they stated. “She’s feeling very empowered as a single woman and doesn’t want that to change any time soon. It’s no secret that her and Leo have been hanging out, so it makes sense they’d be at the same party, but as far as taking it to the next level, it’s going to take a long time before she’s open to that.”

A source friendly with Gigi also told HollywoodLife in September that she is in no rush to get into a serious relationship. “Leo’s clearly got an interest in Gigi, he’s been pursuing her, but she’s playing it very cool because dating just isn’t a priority for her right now, between her daughter and everything she has going on with work, she has her hands full,” they divulged shortly after reports of their romance broke.

“People keep telling her what a catch he is and she isn’t completely closed off to the idea of dating him, but it’s just not where her head is at, at the moment,” they added. “She’s enjoying his friendship and getting to know him better for the moment.”

As HollywoodLife‘s insider mentioned, Gigi is super protective of Khai and has only shared her picture on Instagram a handful of times. When she does, she makes sure to block out her face, as seen in the above carousel. Gigi welcomed Khai into the world in 2020 with her ex Zayn Malik, 29. The pair dated for six years in an on-again, off-again relationship, but ended for good after Zayn allegedly got into a physical altercation with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, in Oct. 2021.