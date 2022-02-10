See Pic

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Khai, 17 Mos., Rocking A Denim Jacket

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid on the catwalk Off White show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Feb 2019
Gigi Hadid walks the runway for Moschino during New York Fashion week Pictured: Gigi Hadid Ref: SPL5253538 090921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Models Gigi Hadid, Winnie Harlow and Taylor Hill Walking Backstage in the Rain at Moschino SS2022 Pictured: Gigi Hadid Ref: SPL5253752 090921 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Tim Regas / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Gigi Hadid shared an adorable pic of Khai wearing a denim jacket with her name on the back and fans swooned over all the cuteness.

Gigi Hadid, 26, blessed fans with a rare snap of her little 17-month-old girl Khai. She gave her fans a glimpse into her everyday life by posting her “recent.” She included a random assortment of photos ranging from a mirror selfie of wearing an adorable winter outfit to her latest meals to a pair of cute green sneakers. However, the picture that caught most people’s attention was the adorable pic of Khai, even though it was wedged in the middle of the carousel.

In the photo, Khai stood with her back to the camera and showed off an adorably tiny denim jacket that read “Khai” in rhinestones. “khais little outfit !!!!!!!!!!” One user exclaimed in the comments section while another added, “Stopppp not Khai’s baggy jean silhouette. It’s givinggggg!” And fans have every right to be excited. A photo of baby Khai is an extremely rare treat.

Gigi shares Khai with her ex Zayn MalikThe two were first romantically linked in 2015 and dated on and off for the next years. In 2020, Gigi announced she was pregnant and gave birth to Khai in September. However, they weren’t a happy family for long.

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid on the red carpet (John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock)

The next year, Zayn got into an altercation with Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid while Gigi was away. The two were disputing about Khai. Yolanda wanted to be more involved with caring for Khai which offended Zayn. The former One Direction member allegedly got aggressive and struck Yolanda. He has since denied striking her and pleaded no contest to the charges.

Regardless of the drama, Gigi reportedly has no plans of keeping Khai away from her father and wants him to remain a part of her life. “Gigi knows that Zayn is a good father to Khai, and she would never strip him of his rights as a father,” a source close to the situation told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi has an incredibly close bond with her own father, and could never imagine taking that away from the daughter they share together.”

 