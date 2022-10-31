Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, & Gigi Hadid, 27, Spotted Together At Halloween Party: Report

Image Credit: Fisher/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, got spooky together. The pair, which have been linked since September, was allegedly spotted at the Circoloco Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard over the weekend, per a report from Page Six. “Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” a source for the publication claimed. “The group got bottle service.” Gigi and Leo were reportedly also hanging out with Gigi’s younger sister Bella, Victoria’s Secret Angel Irina Shayk, and Helly Nahmad, an art dealer who founded the Helly Nahmad Gallery in Manhattan.

Page Six’s source also claimed Leo was wearing a “half monster, half zombie” mask, but did not reveal Gigi’s costume. Meanwhile, a source confirmed to HollywoodLife that they were at the same party. HollywoodLife has also reached out to the representatives for both parties.

As noted above, Gigi and Leonardo have been linked since September. HL confirmed Leo was “pursuing” the mother of one on Sept. 14, but the EXCLUSIVE source noted she was playing hard to get. “Leo’s clearly got an interest in Gigi, he’s been pursuing her, but she’s playing it very cool because dating just isn’t a priority for her right now, between her daughter and everything she has going on with work, she has her hands full,” they explained.

Despite her busy schedule, the model has continued to make time for the Wolf of Wall Street star. While they were not pictured together, Leo was photographed in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week, where Gigi was at the same time to walk in the Versace Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show. Days later, reports surfaced that the rumored couple was spotted at the same hotel during Paris Fashion Week — another not-so-subtle coincidence.

With the latest report, it appears their romance might be more than a quick fling. If they are dating, it would be each of their first known relationships since splitting with their respective partners. Leo was previously dating Camila Morrone, 25, for four years. Their breakup was confirmed in late August. Meanwhile, Gigi split from Zayn Malik, 29, the father of her 2-year-old daughter Khai, in Oct. 2021 after a six-year on-again, off-again relationship that ended after Zayn allegedly got into a physical altercation with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

While Gigi has seemingly moved on, an EXCLUSIVE source told HollywoodLife that the former One Direction member is not too happy about his ex’s possible romance. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” the insider divulged. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”