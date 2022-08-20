Yolanda Hadid Bonds With Gigi’s Baby Khai, 23 Mos., In Malibu: Photos

Gigi and sister Bella enjoyed a lunch date with baby Khai and their mom Yolanda in rare family photos. Check out the pics here!

August 20, 2022 1:20PM EDT
Yolanda H. Foster in the front row Prabal Gurung show, Spring Summer 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 10 Sep 2017
New York, NY - The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alum is allegedly "seriously considering" about filing a police report for the incident that happened between her and her daughter, Gigi Hadid’s, baby daddy. According to TMZ, the encounter happened last week on her ranch in Pennsylvania. While the outlet does not yet have detailed of what triggered the alleged assault, they confirmed "Yolanda stands by her account" of Zayn, 28, "striking" her. On Thursday morning, the One Direction alum posted a statement about it on Twitter about how this "is and still should be" a private family matter. “As you all know, I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.” He continued: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now, there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.” The Dutch supermodel was seen in New York City after the news broke but stayed tight-lipped about the incident. Pictured: Yolanda Hadid BACKGRID USA 28 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Yolanda Hadid on the catwalk Off-White show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Feb 2020
Image Credit: RMBI/BACKGRID

A supermodel family affair! Yolanda Hadid enjoyed a special day hanging out with her two gorgeous daughters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and her 2-year-old granddaughter Khai. The adorable tot, who was welcomed by Gigi and her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in 2020, was all smiles as Yolanda held her in her arms during a lunch date in Malibu on Friday, August 19.

Yolanda Hadid spent some quality time with her granddaughter Khai in August 2022. (RMBI/BACKGRID)

The former ‘RHOBH’ star looked chic in an all-white ensemble with her trademark blonde locks pulled back in a messy bun. Gigi rocked a colorful striped shirt and shorts combo, a set of box-fresh sneakers and an oversized backpack. Bella, meanwhile, dared to impress in a light brown sweater dress, paired with black leather cowboy boots and a simple crocheted hand bag.

As fans would know, Yolanda is certainly soaking up the time she gets to spend with her adorable granddaughter after a bit of a dramatic falling out with Khai’s father Zayn. Gigi and the singer broke up in October after Zayn allegedly shoved Yolanda during an argument. The former One Direction member denied that he’d ever “struck” Yolanda in a statement after the news came out. However, Zayn was charged with four counts of harassment. He pleaded no contest to the charges and received 90 days of probation.

Gigi Hadid and sister Bella Hadid joined their mother Yolanda Hadid for the lunch date with Gigi’s daughter Khai. (RMBI/BACKGRID)

In more uplifting news, Gigi and Zayn are becoming co-parenting champs after their split. A source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that Gigi planned on “maintaining an amicable relationship for the sake of their baby.” at the time. “Gigi has an incredibly close bond with her own father, and could never imagine taking that away from the daughter they share together,” the insider explained.

Gigi and Zayn were first romantically linked in 2015 and dated on and off for the next six years. In 2020, the pair announced they were pregnant and gave birth to Khai in September. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding,” Zayn wrote on his social media at the time. “Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

