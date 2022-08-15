Zayn Malik Sings One Direction’s ‘Night Changes’ A Cappella Style In New Video

Zayn Malik, 29 , brought on a truly nostalgic moment on Aug. 15. The talented singer shared a black and white video of himself sitting and singing an a capella snippet of the 2014 One Direction song “Night Changes” and his fans were absolutely thrilled over it. His arm tattoos were on full display as he wore overalls and had his long hair pulled back with a bandana while crooning the tune with deep and strong vocals.

Although he didn’t include a caption with the post, Zayn’s fans were quick to respond to the video with excited messages. “Omg my ears are blessed,” one fan wrote while another revealed that they were “crying.” A third shared, “I’m singing right along with you” and a fourth asked if the song choice had a hidden meaning.

Zayn’s new video comes over seven years since he left One Direction after being with the band since 2010, when they were put together on the British version of The X Factor. He went on to start a solo career and has released three solo studio albums as of 2022. He’s also collaborated with various artists since his solo debut.

When Zayn’s not getting attention for his music career, he’s doing so with his image. The naturally dark-haired hunk has showed off different shades of hair color over the years and made headlines just last month, when he dyed his hair pink. He took to Instagram to share the new look with a close-up photo of himself and followers called the makeover a “gorgeous” one that made him “the prettiest boy on Earth.”

In addition to music and trying out new hair colors, Zayn’s a brilliant artist and loves to create art, including graffiti art, whenever he can. In late July, he shared a video of himself spray painting a design on a wall and revealed his creative project with the glasses company, Arnette. He has a collection called Zayn X Arnette and it featured retro style prescription glasses and sunglasses that he helped create.