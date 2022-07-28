Zayn Malik Shows Off Pink Hair Makeover In Rare Selfie: Before & After Photos

Zayn Malik, 29, is trying out a new hair color this summer. The former One Direction member shared a rare selfie on Instagram of his pink hair makeover, which went over great with his fans. In the July 27 image, Zayn wore a white vest shirt and showed off his pink hair as he stared directly into the camera. Zayn’s tattoo collection on his chest, shoulders, and arms was also fully visible in the image.

Zayn’s hair makeover seemed to go over well with his die-hard fans. They flooded the comments section of the singer’s post, which went out to his 46 million followers, and complimented his new look. “The pink hair love,” one fan said, while another wrote, “the prettiest boy in earth.” A third fan called the father of one “gorgeous” with his new pink hair.

It’s very rare for Zayn to post photos of himself on his Instagram. He seems to be on a kick lately with sharing up-close selfies for his fans to see. On July 16, Zayn snapped a photo of himself as a brunette with dark facial hair. The “Dusk Till Dawn” singer was outside and wore a red and yellow collared shirt in the summer selfie.

Zayn also popped up on Gigi Hadid‘s Instagram feed on Father’s Day in June. Gigi, 27, shared a tribute to her dad Mohamed and included a shot of Zayn, who is the father of her 1-year-old daughter Khai. The daddy-daughter photo featured Zayn just sitting on the floor with Khai playing games. Zayn and Gigi broke up in October after Zayn allegedly shoved Gigi’s mom Yolanda during an argument. Zayn denied the allegations, but he was charged with four counts of harassment to which he pleaded no contest. He also received 90 days of probation and a fine.

Despite the breakup, Zayn and Gigi are making their co-parenting relationship work. A source told HollywoodLife in November that Gigi “has every intention in maintaining an amicable relationship” for Khai’s sake “and for co-parenting in a healthy, safe environment.” Gigi has never publicly addressed the drama with Zayn.