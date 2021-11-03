Exclusive

How Gigi Hadid Feels About Getting Back Together With Zayn After He Pleads No Contest To Harassment

Gigi Hadid is ‘devastated’ over her split from Zayn Malik, which came after the singer allegedly got into an altercation with her mom, Yolanda Hadid.

Gigi Hadid is a single woman again. The 26-year-old model recently split from on-off boyfriend Zayn Malik, 28, after the singer was charged with four counts of harassment over an incident involving Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, in Pennsylvania on September 29. Zayn denied “striking” Yolanda, 57, but he did plead no contest to the harassment charges. Gigi and Zayn will remain in each other’s lives as they co-parent 1-year-old daughter Khai, though a source close to the Hadids EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Gigi “has told those closest to her that she has no plans” to rekindle her romance with Zayn this time.

“She’s completely done and there’s no chance,” our insider said. “She’s devastated, but she knows it’s what needs to be done. She never thought she’d be done with Zayn forever, but she absolutely is.” A source close to Gigi offered more details about the former A-list pair’s relationship, which has had its fair share of bumps in the road since it began in 2015. “It’s well known that Gigi and Zayn have had a public on-off relationship for years now,” the source told HL. “Their relationship is a very passionate one, but they don’t always see eye to eye. But whenever Gigi and Zayn got back together, her family welcomed him with open arms because they just wanted Gigi to be happy.”

The insider added that “things were better than ever” for the power couple while they quarantined together amidst Gigi’s pregnancy — but that dynamic changed due to the model’s family members. “Being in a relationship with Gigi means being in a relationship with her family,” our source said. “Family means the world to her and right now, a reconciliation just isn’t in the cards.”

News of Gigi and Zayn’s split broke on Oct. 28. The breakup seemingly occurred after Zayn allegedly yelled at and shoved Yolanda at his Pennsylvania home in late September. Gigi was reportedly at Paris Fashion Week at the time, but Zayn apparently yelled at her, as well, over the phone. Yolanda later accused Zayn of “striking” her, though the former One Direction bandmate has denied this.

In the wake of the harassment charges, Zayn reportedly must now complete 90 days of probation for each count for a total of 360 days, as well as take anger management classes and participate in a domestic violence program. He also reportedly cannot have further contact with Yolanda. HollywoodLife has reached out to Gigi, Zayn, and Yolanda’s reps, but we have yet to hear back.