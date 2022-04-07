Beauty

Hailey Baldwin Debuts Bright Pink Hair Makeover On ‘Allure’ Cover – Before & After Photos

Zoey Grossman
Hailey Baldwin looked unrecognizable when she debuted a bright pink bob on the cover of ‘Allure’ magazine.

Hailey Baldwin always manages to look fabulous no matter what she does and that’s exactly what she did on the May cover of Allure. The 25-year-old rocked a bubblegum pink hair makeover that was down in loose, wet beach waves and was cut short, just below her chin. Her new look was a total 180 from the dark brown hair that she’s been rocking these past few months.

Hailey Baldwin debuted a pink hair makeover on the May cover of ‘Allure.’ (Zoey Grossman)
Hailey rocked this skintight silver jumpsuit covered in crystals for the cover of the magazine. (Zoey Grossman)

Aside from her pink hair, Hailey rocked a stunning, sheer silver long-sleeve top that was covered in crystals. She topped her look off with dark brows, a pink lip, and a light pink shadow. Hailey’s hair makeover was done by hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, and throughout the shoot, she rocked her pink hair and brown hair.

In another photo from the shoot, Hailey rocked her dark brown hair down & straight. (Zoey Grossman)

In another photo from the shoot, Hailey had her shoulder-length brown hair down, pin-straight, and parted in the middle. She styled her hair with a cream mesh turtleneck tank top that was covered in silver ball embellishments.

One of our favorite looks was Hailey’s sheer brown sleeveless dress that had a see-through ruffled hemline that put her toned legs on display. She topped her look off with a bright pink metallic lip and matching nails.

Hailey’s pink hair makeover was a total 180 from her dark brown hair that she rocked at the 2022 Grammys. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Not only did Hailey look stunning for the cover shoot, but she also shared what inspired her to start a skincare line of her own. “I just could always remember my mom, as a child, getting [me] out of the bath, drenching me head to toe, just hydration, hydration, hydration, very focused on keeping the skin healthy. It started with my grandmother, she taught my mom, my mom taught me,” she said.