Gigi Hadid & Leo DiCaprio Reportedly Attend NYFW Party Together Amidst Dating Rumors

It seems Gigi Hadid, 27, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, might be an item. The duo was reportedly spotted together at a VIP New York Fashion Week bash on Saturday, Sep. 10, according to Us Weekly. Rumors the duo were dating emerged just days earlier.

The pair appeared to be partying together at the post-fashion show fete, according to eyewitnesses. They were even seated at a table together at the soiree, which also included A-list guests like Venus Williams and Ben Simmons.

The sighting comes after whispers Leo was already eager to date following his split from Camilla Morrone, 25, in late August. An insider told People magazine, “Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi,” while another source noted they’re just “getting to know” each other and are not officially “dating”.

According to a third insider, Leo and Gigi have been keeping their time together casual, and have mostly been “seen hanging out with groups of people.” They added, “It’s only been a few weeks since the split [between Leo and Camilla]. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family.”

This would be Gigi’s first relationship since splitting from baby daddy Zayn Malik nearly one year ago in Oct. 2021. The couple called it quits after the former One Direction crooner reportedly got into an altercation with Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid over his daughter Khai.

Much was made of Leo and his last girlfriend’s 22-year age difference. Camilla defended the partnership during a Dec. 2019 talk with The Los Angeles Times. “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” she said. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.” Now that Gigi is in the picture, it’s unclear whether or her and Leo’s mere two-decade age gap will cause issues.