Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Seen Leaving Same NYC Restaurant Together Amid Rumored Romance: Photos

Gigi Hadid, 27, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, spent some time together on Nov. 18, after rumors of a possible romance between them previously made headlines. The model and actor were photographed leaving Cipriani restaurant in New York City, NY along with Leo’s friend, Vivi Nevo, after they all reportedly enjoyed dinner together. They all appeared to shield themselves from paparazzi as they walked past cameras, in new photos from the night.

During the outing, Gigi wore a black leather jacket over a dark blue crop top, baggy dark gray pants, and black boots. She had her hair up and also accessorized with a blue scarf, which she used to hide her face as she strolled by onlookers. Leo wore a black puffer coat, black pants, and a black baseball cap. He also topped off his look with white sneakers and a black face mask as he kept his head down.

Gigi and Leo’s latest outing comes after they’ve sparked dating rumors for multiple hangouts over the past few weeks. They were first linked in Sept. during Fashion Week, and were reportedly spending time together at a loft party in Soho as well as Casa Cipriani. At the time, a source told us that Gigi, who was previously in a relationship with her two-year-old daughter Khai‘s father, Zayn Malik, wasn’t in any rush to start a new love story.

“Leo’s clearly got an interest in Gigi, he’s been pursuing her, but she’s playing it very cool because dating just isn’t a priority for her right now, between her daughter and everything she has going on with work, she has her hands full,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “People keep telling her what a catch he is and she isn’t completely closed off to the idea of dating him, but it’s just not where her head is at, at the moment. She’s enjoying his friendship and getting to know him better for the moment.”

Earlier this month, another insider also EXCLUSIVELY told us that Gigi was waiting to introduce Leo to her daughter. “Gigi is still getting to know Leo, so introducing him to her daughter is not something she’s considering at this point. In fact, it isn’t even on her radar,” they explained. “Gigi has a career that’s in full swing but being a mom to Khai comes first and foremost at all times. Although Gigi is single again, she’s not about to introduce everyone she meets to her baby girl.”