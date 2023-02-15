Gigi Hadid Reveals How Her Life ‘Shifted’ After Welcoming A Baby Into The World

An adjustment for life. Model Gigi Hadid, 27, shared her thoughts on the changes she experienced when she welcomed daughter Khai Hadid Malik, 2, into the world in September of 2020 — the height of the worldwide pandemic. “Having a daughter, although it shifted my life to make me really want to feel more settled, has also really made me appreciate the chaos as well,” she told ELLE for its March 2023 issue. “Being at shows and shoots and just being in the city again; being around friends [after] becoming a mom, with everyone also coming out of COVID—I have an appreciation for both sides of it.”

But the shift started even before she gave birth. Elsewhere in the revealing interview, she admitted that the pregnancy itself changed her. “I got pregnant and I really started to think about what I wanted after, when the world opened back up,” she explained. “It kept coming back to just a more stabilized schedule where I’m not in a different country every week.”

Now, she told the outlet, she enjoys a realistic and close relationship with her daughter, whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik. “She obviously sees me in every state and way, and whether she knows it or not, I’m going through and learning through life with her,” Gigi shared. “I think that she has a really realistic kind of 24/7, around-the-clock view. We’re up chatting in the middle of the night if she’s up; we’re talking about, I don’t know, random stuff, but it’s fun.”

Surprisingly, the stunning bombshell recently also revealed she has a fairly typical “mom life” — complete with pancakes! Even more surprising? She eats them, too. “Whatever time she’s waking up, I’m waking up,” she told WSJ Magazine for a January 30 interview. “I have a very mom morning routine.” Gigi continued, revealing how she approaches breakfasts with the tot. “I eat whatever Khai’s having,” she confessed. “I make her pancakes and sausages every day.”