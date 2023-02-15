Gigi Hadid Rocks Plunging Crop Top & Tiny Shorts For Sexy New ‘Elle’ Cover

Gigi Hadid always looks sexy no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did on the March cover of Elle magazine. The 27-year-old showed off her incredibly toned abs in a low-cut, V-neck blue bralette and briefs from her new fashion brand, Guest In Residence.

On the cover, Gigi had her long blonde hair down in tight curls while a pair of matching blue arm warmers from her brand and a pair of unbuttoned denim short shorts from Polo Ralph Lauren, and hoop earrings from Cartier. In another photo from the shoot, Gigi went completely topless while lying down in bed wearing nothing but a pair of high-waisted Guest In Residence briefs and a pair of Loro Piana socks.

As if Gigi’s photos couldn’t get any sexier, she posed on top of a bed wearing a sheer cutout crochet Isabel Marant bodysuit with a sleeveless R13 top over it. She topped her look off with over-the-knee ivory and black Free People socks, a Fry Powers bracelet & a Tiffany & Co. tennis bracelet. Perhaps one of our favorite photos from the shoot pictured Gigi in a completely sheer crochet Guest In Residence maxi dress that showed off her long legs. She accessorized with an Elsa Peretti necklace and a Tiffany & Co. ring.

Not only did Gigi look stunning throughout the photoshoot, but she dished on what an impact her daughter Khai, and motherhood in general, has had on her life. “She obviously sees me in every state and way, and whether she knows it or not, I’m going through and learning through life with her,” she revealed. She went on to say, “I think that she has a really realistic kind of 24/7, around-the-clock view. We’re up chatting in the middle of the night if she’s up; we’re talking about, I don’t know, random stuff, but it’s fun.”

Gigi gushed about Khai, “Having a daughter, although it shifted my life to make me really want to feel more settled, has also really made me appreciate the chaos as well. Being at shows and shoots and just being in the city again; being around friends [after] becoming a mom, with everyone also coming out of COVID – I have an appreciation for both sides of it.”