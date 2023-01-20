Gigi Hadid Rocks Red Bikini On New Year’s Vacation With Daughter Khai, 2: Photos

Gigi Hadid waited a few weeks until she shared a glimpse into her New Year's vacation with her baby girl Khai. See the cute photos here!

January 20, 2023
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid, 27, enjoyed a special vacation with her 2-year-old daughter Khai at the start of 2023. Gigi shared photos from her tropical New Year’s trip on January 20 and included a rare glimpse of her daughter, though Khai’s face wasn’t visible in the Instagram post. The photo of Khai was taken from behind and showed Gigi walking on the beach holding her daughter on top of her shoulders. The gorgeous model shares Khai with her ex Zayn Malik, 30.

Gigi rocked a two-piece red bikini that showcased her skinny and fit body in the beach photos. She also wore colorful board shorts over her bikini bottom. In the first photo from her post, Gigi kneeled on the beach in front of a sand design that she wrote out. It read, “Gigi ❤️ Khai,” which was so adorable.

The second photo featured Gigi carrying Khai on her shoulders on the beach. In the third image, Gigi stood at the edge of the water playing with Khai, who appeared to be wearing a pink and purple shirt. Gigi had a giant smile on her face as she soaked up the sun and spent quality time with her baby girl. “celebrated the new year w a lil r&r 🐚,” the supermodel captioned the photos.

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid at the beach in Miami on April 24, 2015 (Photo: Mega)

Gigi previously gave her fans a glimpse at her daughter  on New Year’s Eve, when she shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of Khai in a pair of adorable pajamas. Khai’s tiny hand held onto a sparkling gold Prada handbag in the snap, which Gigi captioned, “Happy New Year Y’all! sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.”

Gig has been co-parenting Khai with Zayn ever since the former couple broke up in October 2021. In recent months, Gigi has been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio, 43, after the pair were seen leaving the same New York restaurant on Nov. 18. But Leo enjoyed his New Year’s Eve on a yacht in St. Barts alongside a group of friends and a new gal pal, 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas. Fans assumed that meant Gigi and Leo were done, but HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned from sources close to both stars that they were only “casually dating.”

Gigi and Leo have not been spotted out together so far in 2023. That could mean they put an end to their casual romance. Or, the A-listers may just be really good at hanging out under the radar.

