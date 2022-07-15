Vanessa Hudgens Slays Bright Red Bikini In Sexy New Photos From Vacation

Vanessa Hudgens has been slaying her outfits lately and her latest look may just be our favorite. The 33-year-old showed off her super toned figure in a red bikini while on the beach with her friend. Her sexy-two piece featured an underwire top and matching high-rise bottoms.
Vanessa wore the Naked Wolfe Byron Red Bikini Top which had the words “Naked Wolfe” in the center of her chest in bedazzled letters. She styled the top with the matching high-rise Naked Wolfe Byron Red Bottoms which were extremely cheeky and had a thong back.
Vanessa accessorized her look with a Katie Dean Jewelry Initial Ring, a Double Wishbone Ring, a Swarovski Vittore Ring, a pair of metallic gold Givenchy Cat-Eye Frame Sunglasses, a Vintage 1940S Black Onyx and Diamond Ring, a Jacquie Aiche Labradorite Double Pyramid Triangle Ring, and a Cartier Love Bracelet.
Vanessa has been wearing a slew of sexy swimsuits lately and some of our favorites were at Sarah Hyland’s bachelorette party. Vanessa wore a hot pink Victoria’s Secret Pink Scoop One Piece Swimsuit with a low-cut neckline and high-rise sides. She topped her look off with a tan straw Lack of Color Ventura Hat with a thick black band around the top.
Meanwhile, just a day prior, she wore another one-piece, but this time, she wore a black and white We Wore What Piped Scoop Neck Braidsmaid One-Piece Swimsuit that had a plunging scoop neckline and the word “Bridesmaid” written across the front in all capital letters. The entire back of the one-piece was cutout, ending just above her butt.