Vanessa Hudgens Looks Flawless In Plunging Black Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Vanessa Hudgens has been slaying her outfits lately and her recent look may just be our favorite. The 33-year-old posted a slideshow of photos of herself rocking a skintight, plunging V-neck black dress with a massive slit on the skirt.

Vanessa captioned the slideshow of photos, “Back at it.” In the photos, she rocked a tight black Jason Bolden dress with a V-neckline that ended all the way at her waist and revealed ample cleavage. The frock was skintight and ruched on the bodice while twisted off to one side.

The skirt of the dress wrapped around her thighs and had a slit on one side of the skirt that started at the tops of her thighs and revealed her long, toned legs.

As for her glam, Vanessa looked stunning with her long, dark black hair down and parted in the middle in loose beach waves done by hairstylist, Danielle Priano. Her makeup was done by Hung Vanngo, who gave her a burnt orange smokey eye that went all along the tops and bottoms of her lids. A thick cat-eye liner and voluminous lashes completed her sultry look.

We have been loving Vanessa’s looks lately and just yesterday, she showed off her toned abs and tiny waist in a patterned string bikini top with high-waisted loose shorts and a button-down top.

Vanessa’s blue and purple tie-dye string bikini top featured a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the bikini with a pair of black and white Free People Fp Movement x Everlast Satin Shorts that had a thick elastic waistband and flowy, short shorts.

On top of her bikini she threw on a super oversized, silky white button-down shirt which she chose to leave wide open and she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, a fluffy rainbow Jumisee Tie Dye Faux Fur Bucket Hat, a Mudd Pearl the Rosary Necklace, and furry UGG Oh Fluffita Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandals.