Vanessa Hudgens Wears Bikini Top As A Shirt While Running Errands: Photos

When it comes to Vanessa Hudgens, one thing is for sure – she is always making a statement with her outfits, and that’s exactly what she did when she ran errands in LA on June 26. The 33-year-old showed off her toned abs and tiny waist when she wore a patterned string bikini top with high-waisted loose shorts and a button-down top.

Vanessa’s blue and purple tie-dye string bikini top featured a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She styled the bikini with a pair of black and white Everlast shorts that had a thick elastic waistband and flowy, short shorts.

On top of her bikini she threw on a super oversized, silky white button-down shirt which she chose to leave wide open and she accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, a fluffy rainbow bucket hat, a Mudd Pearl the Rosary Necklace, and furry platform slippers.

Vanessa has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently rocked a similar outfit. She threw on a V-neck black sports bra with a pair of baggy, high-waisted black Moschino Logo-Print Cotton Shorts, a Mudd Pearl the Rosary Necklace, and Naked Wolfe Sporty White Leather Sneakers.

Another one of our favorite recent outfits from her was when she posted a sexy mirror selfie while wearing tight biker shorts. She wore a tiny, spaghetti-strap Stax Best Black Strappy Crop top with a pair of skintight, high-waisted tan Stax BB Midi Bike Shorts. She accessorized her look with a Von Dutch Classic Trucker 51 Hat, her fave rosary necklace, a Katie Dean Jewelry Initial Ring, a Double Wiahbone Ring, a Swarovski Vittore Ring, a Vintage 1940S Black Onyx and Diamond Ring, a Jacquie Aiche Labradorite Double Pyramid Triangle Ring, and a Cartier Love Bracelet.