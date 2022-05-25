Vanessa Hudgens, 33, Stuns In Pink Off-The-Shoulder Gown At Fashion Event In Rome

Vanessa Hudgens stole the spotlight while celebrating the GiambattistaValli x Mytheresa collection in Rome on Wednesday, May 25. The High School Musical alum took to her Instagram to share snaps of herself and her sister Stella before the star-studded event, as they posed like supermodels in their own gowns from the epic collaboration. “A beautiful evening celebrating the #GiambattistaVallixMytheresa Collection last night with @mytheresa.com and the icon himself @giambattistavalli,” she captioned the photo album.

Looking flawless per usual, Vanessa was every inch the fashionista in her stunning pink dress featuring a ruffled bodice and long train. Her trademark raven tresses were styled long and luxurious, with a bounce and curl to add some pizazz. Stella was simply a vision in her green, see-through getup, as she paired the high-end look with a taupe shawl and designer high heels.

While Vanessa appeared to opt out of a brassiere, the bold choice is on brand for the beauty. “Free the nipple! Bras are uncomfortable,” she said in an interview with Glamour UK magazine, which was part of their Dec. 2021 cover story. “If you feel more comfortable and ready to take on the world in a bra, then by all means wear one. But for me personally, they’re just not comfortable. I don’t want to feel restricted.”

View Related Gallery Vanessa Hudgens’ Hottest Photos Grand Opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in NYC Hard Rock Hotel, NY. 12 May 2022 Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA857018_038.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

“Women used to have to be more covered up,” the actress added, pointing out how the attitude towards playing demure has changed over the years. “And I feel like it’s a lot more accepting of women to express themselves how they feel fit,” she explained.

Meanwhile, the star has been going from strength to strength with 25-year-old, MLB player boyfriend Cole Tucker. A few months ago, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that their relationship is better than ever! “Cole treats Vanessa like a queen, he adores her,” the source said. “He has been very serious about her from the get-go and that has not wavered. He adores her and says all the time that she is his dream girl, it’s sweet.”