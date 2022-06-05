Vanessa Hudgens Stuns At The MTV Movie & TV Awards In Vera Wang Dress: Photos

Vanessa Hudgens looked stunning at the 2022 MTV Movie Awards & her outfit was perfect as the host of the show.

Vanessa Hudgens 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards Red Carpet June 5
Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens was the hostess with the mostest at the 2022 MTV Movie Awards which was live from Barker Hangar on June 5. To start the night off, the 33-year-old stole the show on the red carpet when she arrived in a bright blue Vera Wang strapless gown with a flowing train.

Vanessa Hudgens at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5 (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

When she first took the stage, she took her hair down to show off her gorgeous waves. She also sported a short sparkly gold dress with subtle green embellishments.

Vanessa Hudgens Hosting at the MTV Movie & TV Awards June 5, 2022 (Shutterstock)

Later, she wowed the crowed by confidently rocking a tiny abstract bralette and a unique black mini skirt. This time, her raven hair was pulled back in a sleek bun to show off her gold ornament earrings.

Vanessa Hudgens Hosting at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 (Shutterstock)

Vanessa has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other night she attended an event for the award show when she wore a Cdgny Brielle Mirrored Polka-Dot Halter Mini Dress with a pair of black Le Silla Gwen Patent Leather Stiletto Sandals.

Vanessa was recently in France for the Cannes Film Festival when she rocked a ton of fabulous looks and one of our favorites was her white Cult Gaia Eileen Dress that had massive cutouts on the bodice. She styled the maxi with a Versace Fendance Spring 2022 Printed Headscarf, a Louis Vuitton Essential V Ring, an Oliver Coreaux Goyard Shrine St. Louis GM Tote, a Vintage 1940S Black Onyx and Diamond Ring, and a Cartier Love Bracelet.

Later that night, Vanessa dazzled at the amfAR gala when she wore a sleeveless, metallic cream custom Miu Miu Gown with Chopard High Jewellery Earrings, a Chopard High Jewellery Diamond Ring, a Chopard High Jewellery Flower Ring, and Miu Miu Custom Platform Sandals.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, she was in Rome for the Giambattista Valli X My Theresa Event when she stunned in a hot pink Giambattista Valli Off-Shoulder Silk Georgette Gown with a ruffled neckline. She styled the dress with a Cult Gaia Atum Earring, Cult Gaia Crystal-Embellished Shoulder Bag, and Giambattista Valli Crystal-Embellished Mesh D’orsay Sandals.

