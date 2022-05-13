Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Little Black Dress & Tights For NYC Hotel Opening

Vanessa Hudgens attended the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City on May 12 when she wore a plunging black mini dress with sheer tights. The 33-year-old styled her long-sleeve Versace mini with a massive Fendi belt and sheer black Fendi branded tights.

Vanessa’s long-sleeve dress featured a massive cutout on her chest that revealed ample cleavage while her bedazzled belt cinched in her tiny waist. The skirt of the dress was pleated and flowy and she topped her look off with a pair of pointed-toe black pumps.

As for her glam, she had her jet-black hair down, pin-straight, and parted in the middle, done by hairstylist, Danielle Priano. Her makeup was done by Mario Dedivanovic, who gave her a super sultry dark smokey eye with a nude matte lip.

View Related Gallery Vanessa Hudgens' Hottest Photos Grand Opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in NYC

Vanessa has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other day she was at Soho House when she wore a sheer black fishnet mini dress that showed off her triangle bra and high-waisted underwear. On top of her dress, she wore an oversized Valentino Black + White Faux Fur Jacket, black leather Valentino Platform Ankle Boots, a Valentino One Stud Nappa Bag, a Vintage 1940S Black Onyx and Diamond Ring, Idyl Petite Diamond Stud Earrings, and an Idyl Apollo Add on Earring.

Aside from this look, she slayed the 2022 Met Gala when she wore a completely see-through, custom black lace Moschino gown with a pair of Jimmy Choo Max Sandals in Black Satin, and Messika jewelry.