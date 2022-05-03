Vanessa Hudgens Interviews Olivia Rodrigo At Met, & ‘High School Musical’ Fans Go Wild

Vanessa Hudgens and Olivia Rodrigo showed some mutual appreciation for each other on the red carpet of the Met Gala on Monday, May 2. Vanessa, 33, interviewed the Sour singer, 19, and it was an extra sweet moment for High School Musical fans to see the two actresses, who each played Gabriella in two very different capacities for the original and the rebooted Disney+ series.

As Vanessa prepared to interview the “Driver’s License” singer for Vogue, she called Olivia the “Lil Miss New Gabriella” and said that she felt like the two had a “connection” because of the shared role. Olivia told the actress that they were “soul sisters,” and Vanessa seemed so excited for the shared role. “If that means I get to be your sister, I’m so in,” she said.

For those who may not remember, Vanessa originated the role of Gabriella in the original High School Musical trilogy, making her debut in the classic Disney Channel Original Movie in 2006. In 2019, Olivia starred in the rebooted High School Musical: The Musical: The Series as Nini Salazar-Roberts, who plays Gabriella in a staged production of HSM.

View Related Gallery Met Gala Best Dressed 2022: Photos Of Blake Lively & More Vanessa Hudgens attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, United States - 02 May 2022 Blake Lively Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022 Wearing Atelier Versace

Besides bonding over their Disney connection, Vanessa asked Olivia about the beautiful Donatella Versace-designed dress that she rocked on the red carpet. She also asked the “Good 4 u” singer when we could expect a follow-up to 2021’s instant classic Sour. “I’m working on it right now and constantly writing, and [I] just want to make sure it’s right, and yeah, excited for a new era,” she said.

Both of the ladies looked absolutely gorgeous at Fashion’s Biggest Night on Monday. Olivia’s gown was sparkling and purple, recalling the cover scheme of her epic debut album. She completed the outfit with matching shoes, long gloves, and a few butterflies in her hair. Vanessa went for a much darker look, with a black Victorian dress, giving serious goth vibes.