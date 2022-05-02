Vanessa Hudgens Goes Goth In Sheer, Black Lace Gown For Met Gala

Vanessa Hudgens is proving she’s a force to be reckoned with at this year’s Met Gala! The 33-year-old went full-on gilded glamour for her look, rocking a sheer black gown and gorgeous braided bun with silver features. As one of this year’s hosts, the tick tick…BOOM! actress stunned in a long-sleeve, Victorian-style dress, winking at the past with lace detail while featuring modern touches, like a sheer fabric that was nothing short of sexy.

Vanessa is ready for her station tonight as one of the event’s co-hosts, along with media personality La La Anthony. The ladies are joining Vogue‘s Editor-At-Large Hamish Bowles — a fashionable man-about-town himself.

Vanessa’s glam was also on-point, with a sultry smokey-eye and pale pink lip gloss while she accessorized with sparkling drop earrings, multiple rings, and a cuff on her right wrist.

View Related Gallery Sexiest Met Gala Looks Of All Time -- PICS Rihanna Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating Charles James: Beyond Fashion, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 05 May 2014 Beyonce Knowles Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating China: Through the Looking Glass, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 04 May 2015

The actress also gave the dress an updated modern glamour feel with long, pointy white nails and black platform heels with an ankle strap and peep toe.

In addition to her Met appearance, Vanessa most recently stunned on the Oscars red carpet! The actress made an early appearance in a long black sequin gown with cutouts by Michael Kors as she posed at the Dolby Theatre on March 27. The dress featured a low cut, amplifying her High Jewelry Emerald necklace with over 23 carats of Bvlgari Emeralds and a matching pair of High Jewelry earrings and ring all set in white gold.

The High School Musical alum kept the rest of her accessories simple with a gold Cartier LOVE bracelet, worth $6,900.00. The rest of Vanessa’s glam was on point, too: the raven haired beauty channeled the ’90s with a glam up-do, letting her glowing skin shine under the Los Angeles sun.

This year is Vanessa’s first co-hosting fashion’s biggest night for Vogue with their second-ever live stream of the occasion. The theme this year, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, prompted guests to abide by the dress code “gilded glamour and white tie.” The instructions guided guests to channel the time period between 1870 to 1890, which “[asked] its attendees to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York,” Vogue previously revealed.