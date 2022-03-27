See Pics

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Low Cut Black Sequin Gown On Oscars Red Carpet: Photos

Vanessa Hudgens 94th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Dressed to slay! Vanessa Hudgens looked sleek and sexy in a Michael Kors Collection gown and Bvlgari jewels as she appeared on the Oscars red carpet.

Vanessa Hudgens stunned on the Oscars red carpet! The 33-year-old made an early appearance in a long black sequin gown with cutouts by Michael Kors as she posed at the iconic Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27. The dress featured a low cut, amplifying her High Jewelry Emerald necklace with over 23 carats of Bvlgari Emeralds and a matching pair of High Jewelry earrings and ring all set in white gold.

Vanessa Hudgens arrived early on the Oscars red carpet to host ABC’s red carpet show. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

The High School Musical alum kept the rest of her accessories simple with a gold Cartier LOVE bracelet, worth $6,900.00. The rest of Vanessa’s glam was on point, too: the raven haired beauty channeled the ’90s with a glam up-do, letting her glowing skin shine under the Los Angeles sun.

Vanessa was glam in a sequin gown and diamond and emerald necklace. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Her sparkly smokey eye tied in perfectly with the halter style dress, as well as her deep nude matte lipstick. In a quick selfie video shared leaving a trailer, she hilariously stuck out her tongue while heading to the carpet — giving her followers a closer look at her amazing makeup.

Vanessa is attending the 94th Academy Awards as a host for ABC’s Oscars Red Carpet Show, it was announced several days ago. The 90-minute special will also be hosted by Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell. Along with the three hosts, a special appearance by DJ M.O.S. was also confirmed.

Vanessa was clearly over-the-moon about the appearance, sharing several teasers leading up to Oscar Sunday! The Salinas, California native posted a hilarious selfie from rehearsals on the red carpet a day prior, which was snapped while she was on FaceTime with mom Gina Guangco. Rocking a casual crochet dress and oversized black sunglasses, Vanessa gave her best duck face to the camera. “LOOK MOM! IM HOSTING THE OSCARS RED CARPET SHOW!” she gushed in her caption. “I couldn’t be more excited for tomorrow … tune in to ABC At 3:30 pst,” she added.

Terrence also captured Vanessa in her element as she sipped a soda, declaring, “it’s so hot” on Saturday. Celeb hairstylist Danielle Priano was also on-hand, tagging the actress in a behind-the-scenes look of the bustling staircase at the Dolby Theatre.