Olivia Rodrigo Slays In A Sparkling Purple Gown At 2022 Met Gala

Good 4 Olivia Rodrigo! The 19-year-old singer brought her fashion A-game to her second Met Gala. Olivia continued to show why purple is her signature color in her shimmering lavender gown on the Met Gala red carpet.

Olivia paired her sparkling gown with a pair of light purple gloves and matching heels. Her hair was styled in loose but voluminous waves and featured butterfly clips. She matched her purple gown with a purple-hued smokey eye.

The 2022 Met Gala marks Olivia’s first Met Gala in less than a year. Olivia made her Met Gala debut at the 2021 Met Gala, which was held last September after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Olivia rocked a sheer lace catsuit with a feathered trim on fashion’s biggest night in 2021.

View Related Gallery Met Gala Best Dressed 2022: Photos Of Blake Lively & More Vanessa Hudgens attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" exhibition, in New York 2022 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala, New York, United States - 02 May 2022 Blake Lively Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022 Wearing Atelier Versace

Olivia took a brief break from her Sour tour to attend the Met Gala. The singer has been in New York City performing and promoting her wildly successful album Sour. She will be right back on tour the day after the Met Gala in Boston. Her tour will take her all throughout the United States and Europe. The Sour tour will last throughout the summer.

Even though Olivia wasn’t born until 2003, her style is definitely influenced by ’90s fashion. Her stylist, Laura Sophie Cox, told Popsugar that Olivia has a “huge passion for sustainability. It’s really exciting and refreshing to see. We share the same love of Depop, thrift stores, vintage, and she has a great sense of style.”

Olivia, who recently won 3 Grammys, is now one of the biggest pop stars in the world. However, she’s not forgetting her roots. Olivia will reprise the fan-favorite role of Nini in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3. Due to her busy schedule, Olivia will reportedly have a recurring role as opposed to being a series regular.

Season 3 of the popular Disney+ series will be set in the summer and take place at Camp Shallow Lake. The East High kids will be working on a production of Frozen. Season 3 does not have a premiere date but is expected to debut by the end of 2022.