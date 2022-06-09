Get Vanessa Hudgens’ & Chrissy Teigen’s Flowy Pants That Are Everywhere This Season

Image Credit: WP#EAG/ZOJ/WENN/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Vanessa Hudgens and Chrissy Teigen just reminded us that wide-leg pants are a must-have this summer. The palazzo pants trend has quickly taken over A-list wardrobes, and we just found the perfect pair for you. Surprisingly smart, this staple is a fun alternative to the maxi skirt, and it’ll help keep you cool in the heat.

These flowy bottoms get an A in our book for comfort and ease. Breathable fashion is essential this summer, and the elastic high waist ensures just that. These bottoms are just as cute as they are comfortable. You’ll feel so free in these breezy pants since they provide so much room for your legs to breathe.

The cute tassel belt is adjustable and adds that extra boho flair. Another thing about that elastic high waist is that it’s so flattering. This high waist design also helps accentuate your legs, making them look even longer.

Customers say the wide-leg style is versatile and extremely flattering. One 5-star reviewer said:

“These are super comfortable and flattering. I think they look best high waisted with a short top or tucked in. The pattern I got comes with a sash with fringe that has perfect placement in front of the tummy. So this is my favorite style pant on here.”

Whether you’re lounging, going out, or going to the office, these pants provide a fun and fresh feel. They can also be worn all year round. They would pair nicely with a cute tee or tank for those hot summer months, but could also easily go with a sweater for the fall and winter too.

You have 19 different colors to choose from, so feel free to splurge and get a couple of pretty patterns and color options. They’re available in sizes extra small to extra large and you can get yours for as low as $25.99. These palazzos are affordable, stylish and highly reviewed, so what are you waiting for?

Score the trendy celebrity look and snag these wide-leg pants from Amazon today. Staying in style while staying cool this summer has never been easier.