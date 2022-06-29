Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Bikini-Style Crop Top In Rare Selfie With Sister, Stella: Photo

The stunning actress posed next to her look-a-like sister, who was twinning in a revealing top and jeans. See the sizzling snap here!

By:
June 29, 2022 6:10PM EDT
Vanessa Hudgens is ready for her close-up… with her sister! The High School Musical alum took to her Instagram to share a sizzling snap of herself and lil sis Stella on Thursday, June 29. Rocking a black crop top and matching pants, Vanessa posed for her life as she puckered up for the camera. Her look-a-like sister wore an even more revealing top that she paired with low-rise jeans. The sultry selfie was captioned, “Big y2k girls.”

The picture-perfect pair have been spending a lot of family time together, as they recently travelled to Rome to celebrate the GiambattistaValli x Mytheresa collection. Once again taking to her social media, Vanessa shared pics of the siblings before the star-studded eventas they posed like supermodels in their own gowns from the epic collaboration. “A beautiful evening celebrating the #GiambattistaVallixMytheresa Collection last night with @mytheresa.com and the icon himself @giambattistavalli,” Vanessa captioned the photo album.

Looking flawless per usual, Vanessa was every inch the fashionista in her stunning pink dress featuring a ruffled bodice and long train. Her trademark raven tresses were styled long and luxurious, with a bounce and curl to add some pizazz. Stella was simply a vision in her green, see-through getup, as she paired the high-end look with a taupe shawl and designer high heels.

While Vanessa appeared to opt out of a brassiere, the bold choice is on brand for the beauty. “Free the nipple! Bras are uncomfortable,” she said in an interview with Glamour UK magazine, which was part of their Dec. 2021 cover story. “If you feel more comfortable and ready to take on the world in a bra, then by all means wear one. But for me personally, they’re just not comfortable. I don’t want to feel restricted.”

