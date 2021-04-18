Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker: Why She ‘Loves’ That He’s ‘Different’ Than Past Boyfriends

Vanessa Hudgens is so loved up! The ‘High School Musical’ alum is dating baseball star Cole Tucker, and he ‘treats her like a queen’.

Vanessa Hudgens couldn’t be happier than she is with her new beau, Cole Tucker. The actress, 32, has been dating the 24-year-old Pirates outfielder since 2020, and a source close to Vanessa revealed why he’s “different” to her previous boyfriends. “Cole treats Vanessa like a queen, he adores her. People were a little skeptical of him at first. I mean, a pro athlete and he’s only in his early twenties, no one really expected it to last,” the insider dished to HollywoodLife exclusively. “But he has been very serious about her from the get-go and that has not wavered. He adores her and says all the time that she is his dream girl, it’s sweet.”