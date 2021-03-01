Cole Tucker Confesses His ‘Love’ For Girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens In Candid New Interview: ‘She’s Awesome’

Expect to see Vanessa Hudgens at some Pittsburgh Pirates home games when the season begins. Her boyfriend, outfielder Cole Tucker gushed over the actress in a new interview, where he said she’ll be spending time in PA with him!

Cole Tucker made it known in a new interview that he’s in love with girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens. “I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome. I love her,” the Pirates’ outfielder, 24, told reporters on February 26, during spring training — according to a CBS local news outlet. Cole went on to note that he wants things to remain business as usual with reporters, despite his high profile relationship.

“But I don’t want to be treated any differently than Mitch [Keller] having his wife come down, or Ke’Bryan [Hayes] having his girlfriend come down,” he continued, naming two of his teammates, before complimenting Vanessa, 32. “She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her but you saw the headline, it is what it is,” Cole said about recent headlines that the couple made their romance Instagram official.

On Valentine’s Day, both Vanessa and Cole took to Instagram to share cute photos with one another. The High School Musical alum posted a closeup of the two kissing, captioned, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck”. Meanwhile, the MLB star shared a separate photo of the couple cuddling in colorful outfits, writing, “Happy V day” in his caption.

Vanessa and Cole first sparked romance rumors back in November when they were photographed together in Los Angeles following a dinner date. While they weren’t shy about the flirty outing, neither Vanessa, nor Cole addressed dating speculation at the time. Though, Vanessa seemed to hint at the romance when she shared a photo of herself sitting at a restaurant table with the caption, “Date night.” She was pictured holding a pink rose up to her face, which fans later discovered was from Cole.

Vanessa got together with Cole about ten months after her split from longtime boyfriend, actor Austin Butler. Before that, the Disney alum was briefly linked to Los Angeles Lakers star Kyle Kuzma.