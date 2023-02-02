Cole Tucker: 5 Things To Know About Vanessa Hudgens’ Boyfriend After Reported Engagement

Cole Tucker is a shortstop and outfielder for the Colorado Rockies.

He’s been dating actress Vanessa Hudgens since 2020.

The two reportedly got engaged late last year.

Vanessa Hudgens, 34, may be preparing to walk down the aisle! Three years after news broke that the actress had split from longtime love Austin Butler, TMZ reported on Feb. 2 that Cole Tucker and the High School Musical star are now engaged to be married! She was first photographed holding hands with the MLB star, 26, while out in Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 2020. On the same night, Vanessa uploaded a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption, “Date night.”

“Cole treats Vanessa like a queen, he adores her,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a 2021 report. “People were a little skeptical of him at first. I mean, a pro athlete and he’s only in his early twenties, no one really expected it to last. But he has been very serious about her from the get-go and that has not wavered. He adores her and says all the time that she is his dream girl, it’s sweet.”

As this apparent romance escalates to a long-term commitment, here’s more to know about Cole:

1. He’s a professional baseball player for the Colorado Rockies.

Cole plays shortstop and outfield for the Colorado Rockies. He previously played the same positions for the Pittsburg Pirates, where he was selected by the team in the first round of the 2014 MLB draft. At the time, he was just 18 years old, and had previously committed to playing at the University of Arizona. Cole spent the next few years playing for the Gulf Coast League Pirates, West Virginia Power, Bradenton Marauders, and Altoona Curve before being selected for the Pirates’ main roster at the beginning of the 2019 season. He made his major league debut in April of that year.

2. He’s a switch hitter.

Cole is a unique baseball player because of the fact that he can switch hit, which means he bats both righty and lefty.

3. He comes from a mixed race background.

Cole grew up in Arizona with an African-American father and white mother.

4. He suffered a scary injury.

In Sept. 2020, Cole was put on the Pirates’ seven-day concussion list after a fall in Cincinnati. He hit his head on the concrete floor in a tunnel at Cincinnati’s Great American Ball Park, and was put on the concussion IL out of precaution.

5. He has two brothers.

Cole’s younger brother, Carson [Dookie] Tucker, is also a baseball player. He was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 2020 MLB draft. The family’s third son, Quinn Tucker, is a photographer/filmmaker, according to his Instagram.