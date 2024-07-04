Vanessa Hudgens Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Husband Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are officially parents! According to various outlets, the High School Musical star, 35, gave birth to her and Cole’s first child. She was also photographed leaving a hospital in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday, July 3, cradling a newborn baby who was swaddled in a white blanket. It’s still unclear what the sex or name of the child is.

Neither Vanessa nor Cole, 28, has publicly confirmed the arrival of their first child yet. Earlier that day, however, the Tick, Tick … Boom! star wished her husband a “Happy Birthday” in an Instagram post, sharing photos of their favorite memories together. Calling the baseball player her “slice of heaven,” Vanessa gushed in her caption that Cole makes “the world a brighter place just by being [him].”

Over the past three months, the Disney Channel alum has shared pictures of her pregnancy journey with her Instagram followers, teasing the upcoming arrival of her newborn.

Vanessa announced her pregnancy in March while walking the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet. As she arrived, cameras captured the actress’ baby bump on full display.

Cole and Vanessa tied the knot in December 2023 during a scenic ceremony in Tulum, Mexico. They’ve been together since 2020 after meeting on a Zoom meditation group.

The Gimme Shelter star previously discussed the possibility of having children. While speaking with NYLON in September 2022, the “Sneakernight” singer pointed out that she “always thought [by] around 36, 37 [years old] is when I would want to have kids, and that still plays.” However, Vanessa noted that she didn’t “feel panicked about it.”

I always thought I would be married at 25, because that’s when my mom got married, and then when that didn’t happen, I was like, ‘Oh, OK, So we’re just going to shift everything back a bit,'” Vanessa further explained. “I woke up at 27 like, ‘I have no idea who I am, what I want, or what I stand for.’ What are the things I actually don’t like about myself? What are the things that I put on a mask for? I realized how much of myself I gave away to others, when I actually was giving away and turning off pieces of myself.”