Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child: She Debuts Baby Bump at 2024 Oscars

They’re both in this together! Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker. Vanessa walked the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars, debuting her growing baby bump in a black long-sleeved gown.

The High School Musical star, 35, and the baseball player, 27, started dating in 2020 after they met on a Zoom meditation group.

Previously, Vanessa hadn’t outwardly discussed the possibility of having children with Cole. However, she described her mindset on the subject during a September 2022 interview with NYLON.

Vanessa Hudgens has arrived to the #Oscars+ one pic.twitter.com/KQlqdaFV6t — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 10, 2024

“I always thought I would be married at 25, because that’s when my mom got married, and then when that didn’t happen, I was like, ‘Oh, OK, So we’re just going to shift everything back a bit,'” the Disney Channel alum said. “I always thought that around 36, 37 is when I would want to have kids, and that still plays. I don’t feel panicked about it.”

Before she met her husband, Vanessa went through a bit of an existential crisis while she was in her 20s, she revealed to the publication.

“I woke up at 27 like, ‘I have no idea who I am, what I want, or what I stand for,'” the Tick, Tick … Boom! star admitted. “What are the things I actually don’t like about myself? What are the things that I put on a mask for? I realized how much of myself I gave away to others, when I actually was giving away and turning off pieces of myself.”

Vanessa then acknowledged the past high-profile relationships she was in with Zac Efron and Austin Butler. Though she didn’t mention the two actors by name, her long-term romances with the Greatest Showman star and the Elvis actor were highly publicized over the years.

“The public only sees so much,” she acknowledged. “I’ve also been through two very long, life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me.” Vanessa then teased that she might release a book about her life in the future, adding, “When I write my memoir, it’ll be amazing.”

As for how she found clarity with herself, Vanessa pointed out that establishing “boundaries” with people comes with maturity and experience.

“When you get older, the sexier boundaries are,” she said. “You either f**k with me or not; it’s cool with me either way. But I f**k with myself, so that’s all that matters.”