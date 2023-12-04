Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Marry in Mexico Wedding Ceremony 3 Years After They Started Dating

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are officially spouses! The couple reportedly tied the knot over the weekend in a stunning wedding ceremony hold in Tulum, Mexico, multiple outlets reported on December 4. The 34-year-old actress was seen wearing a white gown while posing on a beach in a photo that went viral on social media, fueling rumors that she and Cole, 27, had exchanged vows.

Vanessa’s friend and High School Musical co-star Monique Coleman was one of the guests who attended the scenic ceremony. Monique, 43, shared an image that she captured from Tulum to her Instagram Stories, but she did not mention Vanessa in the post.

Neither the Tick, Tick … Boom! actress nor the MLB player has publicly confirmed their marriage at the time of publication.

In October, Vanessa shared clips and photos with her Instagram followers from her bachelorette party. As the Halloween queen that she is, the Aspen, Colorado, getaway gave off major spooky vibes. Many fans even speculated that she and Cole were planning on tying the knot on October 31.

Earlier this year, the Disney Channel alum confirmed that she and the baseball shortstop and outfielder were engaged. Vanessa and Cole shared a joint photo to Instagram from their trip to Paris, where she showed off her huge engagement ring. “YES, we couldn’t be happier,” Vanessa caption the post.

Vanessa and Cole first met in 2020 during a Zoom meditation meeting, she previously revealed. The duo was first spotted holding hands in November of that year. The “Say OK” artist was the one who slid into Cole’s DMs to strip up a conversation with him. Afterward, they hit it off and have been inseparable since then.

During her 2022 interview with Nylon, Vanessa noted that she previously expected to get married at a certain age but realized that she didn’t need to. Before meeting Cole, she didn’t “feel panicked” about the idea of waiting to get married.

“I always thought I would be married at 25, because that’s when my mom got married, and then when that didn’t happen, I was like, ‘Oh, OK. So we’re just going to shift everything back a bit,'” Vanessa explained to the outlet. “I always thought that around 36, 37 is when I would want to have kids, and that still plays. I don’t feel panicked about it.”

The Princess Switch actress joked that she never expected to meet the love of her life on a Zoom call, but Vanessa explained how she felt after seeing Cole for the first time.

“I did not expect it at all. I don’t think if I entered a meditation Zoom, I’d be like, ‘This is where I’ll meet my person,'” she noted, adding, “I just showed up and I was like, ‘Who the f**k is that?'”