Find Out

Vanessa Hudgens’ Boyfriends: Every Guy She’s Dated From Zac Efron To Now

Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Fred Hayes/The Disney Channel/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock (5884400b) Zac Efron, Vanessa Anne Hudgens High School Musical - 2006 Director: Kenny Ortega The Disney Channel USA Television
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock (1591376a) High School Musical 2, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens Film and Television
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens Nickelodeon's 2009 Kids' Choice Awards at the UCLA Pauley Pavillion, Los Angeles, America - 28 Mar 2009 High School Musical 3: Senior Year" has received top marks at the Kids' Choice Awards. The Disney musical was selected as the favourite movie by audience votes at Nickelodeon's 22nd annual event. "High School Musical" star Vanessa Hudgens was also selected as the favourite movie actress. However, it was the slime not the awards that was the most popular part of the evening. The show was kicked off by host Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson zip-lining into a "slime temple" and spraying goo over the audience. Over 90 million viewer votes were cast on Nickelodeon's website for this year's awards.
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, America - 05 Jan 2008 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Evening Writer

Since her romance to actor Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens has had a slew of serious boyfriends and minor flings with names in Hollywood and sports. Find out more about her dating history here!

Vanessa Hudgens, 32, is a well-known actress and singer who got her start in 2003 in the teen drama film Thirteen. It wasn’t until her debut as Gabriella Montez in High School Musical that she began to become a household name. While auditioning for the hit Disney musical, Vanessa met her soon-to-be co-star Zac Efron, 34, and the two began a romance shortly thereafter. After their split in 2010, the Knight Before Christmas star went on to date numerous actors and athletes. Find out more about Vanessa’s most recent loves here!

Zac Efron 

Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens
Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Zac and Vanessa first met and began dating after co-starring together on the hit Disney musical High School Musical — a franchise that catapulted both of their careers and made them into one of the most beloved Disney couples of all time. Opening up on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast in 2019, Vanessa shared how “grateful” she was to have dated Zac early in her career. “It’s just a really weird foreign thing to go through, and by being in a relationship, I feel like it kind of kept me stabilized and grounded, and I had someone to lean on who was going through it as well,” she said.

The couple ultimately went their separate ways in 2010, with a source telling E! online at the time that the relationship simply “ran its course.” After Vanessa broke things off with her next serious boyfriend, Austin Butler, in 2019, HSM fans rooted for her to reunite with Zac — even causing their nickname “Zanessa” to trend on Twitter. As nostalgia-inducing and sweet as it might be for them to find love again a decade after splitting, a reunion is unlikely. During a 2017 appearance on Access Hollywood Live, when asked if she talked to Zac much, Vanessa replied, “Um no. I’ve completely lost contact with him.”

Related Gallery

Vanessa Hudgens’ Hottest Bikini Photos Of All-Time: Look Back At Her Sexist Looks

Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson were pictured leaving the set as they finished filming for the morning. The girls were filming a scene where they were dancing and fooling around in the middle of a concert crowed. Pictured: Ref: SPL374501 280312 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Vanessa Hudgens and a friend lay out on a yacht in Miami and get sun. The actress was seen laying out on Ashley Tisdale's rental yacht for the weekend to celebrate Ashley Tisdale's bachelorette weekend in Miami. Pictured: Vanessa HudgensRef: SPL760854 180514 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Bikini babe Ashley Tisdale celebrates Bachelorette Party weekend With Vanessa Hudgens on a yacht in Miami. The High School Musical buddies showed off their figures on a yacht on Saturday while celebrating Tisdale's upcoming wedding. Vanessa went out on a kayak with a friend while Ashley had her hair braided by a friend.Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens,Ashley Tisdale (right)Vanessa HudgensAshley TisdaleAshley Tisdale (top)Vanessa Hudgens.Ashley Tisdale (pointing)Vanessa Hudgens (right)Vanessa Hudgens (left).Vanessa Hudgens (kayak)Ashley Tisdale (seated having hair braided)Vanessa Hudgens (left ) Ashley Tisdaleand Ashley Tisdale (left) Vanessa HudgensAshley Tisdale.friends jump off boat.Vanessa Hudgens (left)Yacht they stayed on.Ref: SPL755477 170514 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights

Josh Hutcherson 

Vanessa Hudgens & Josh Hutcherson
Vanessa Hudgens & Josh Hutcherson (Villard/Sipa/Shutterstock)

Vanessa was linked to actor Josh Hutcherson in early 2011, after the pair had co-starred together in Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. “I don’t know if ‘dating’ is the right word,” Josh told Seventeen magazine later that year when describing his relationship to the Spring Breakers actress. Although their relationship wasn’t officially confirmed, they did awkwardly and indirectly announce their split on Australia’s TODAY while promoting their film in early 2012. “We were [going out] at one point,” Josh said in the clip, “but she broke my heart — no I’m just kidding.” The Hunger Games star then clarified that they were romantically linked “at one point,” but now remain “just friends.”

Austin Butler 

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler
Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Austin Butler was Vanessa’s next serious boyfriend after Zac, as the two dated for nearly nine years. Vanessa and the Carrie Diaries star were first linked in Sept. 2011 and then made their debut as a couple at the Journey 2: The Mysterious Island premiere in Feb. 2012. Vanessa, however, didn’t officially confirm their relationship until 2014 — nearly two years later — when she posted a sweet Instagram tribute to her beau, calling him “the love of my life.”

The pair sparked breakup speculation in 2019 after not spending the holidays together. One month later, they officially parted ways. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source revealed to Us Weekly at the time of the split.

Kyle Kuzma 

Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma (RINGO CHIU/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The Princess Switch star was briefly linked to Kyle Kuzma, 28, in Jan. 2020, as the two were spotted out on a Brooklyn dinner date just seven days after she split from Austin. Kyle is a basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Vanessa was also photographed watching him play courtside at a home game in LA. Their romance was short-lived, however, and didn’t really manifest into anything beyond a brief fling.

Cole Tucker 

Cole Tucker & Vanessa Hudgens
Cole Tucker & Vanessa Hudgens (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Cole Tucker is Vanessa’s current boyfriend, and the two seem happier than ever. The pair made things Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021 when Vanessa posted a photo of the two kissing and wrote, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.” Cole is a professional baseball shortstop and outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates. On April 22, the MLB player shared a series of sweet photos with friends and family, including Vanessa, showing how close the pair had gotten since they were first photographed getting cozy in Nov. 2020. 

An insider also dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about Cole and Vanessa back in April. “Cole treats Vanessa like a queen, he adores her. People were a little skeptical of him at first. I mean, a pro athlete and he’s only in his early twenties, no one really expected it to last,” the source shared with HL. “But he has been very serious about her from the get-go and that has not wavered. He adores her and says all the time that she is his dream girl, it’s sweet.”

The insider went on, “Vanessa is very taken with him too. Last month she went to see him while he was at Spring training in Florida. All the other wives and girlfriends were very welcoming, she had a blast,” they shared. “It’s a new experience for her, she’s used to guys that are in the business, so she really loves that Cole is different that way. It’s a whole new world for her to join. She’s definitely in love and very, very happy.”