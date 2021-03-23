‘Hunger Games’ Cast: Where Are They Now? — JLaw, Liam Hemsworth & More

‘The Hunger Games’ was released in 2012 and became a global phenomenon. Find out what the cast is up to today after 9 years.

The Hunger Games changed the game when it was released on March 23, 2012. Fans of Suzanne Collins’ bestselling book made The Hunger Games film series one of the most successful film franchises of all-time. The first Hunger Games movie introduced us to the one and only Jennifer Lawrence, who has become one of Hollywood’s most successful actresses.

The cast of The Hunger Games has gone on to star in some of the biggest movies and TV shows. The majority of the original cast also returned for the three sequels. Get the latest on the cast and find out where they are today.

Jennifer Lawrence

Katniss Everdeen catapulted Jennifer Lawrence, 30, into a global star. The same year as The Hunger Games was released, Jennifer won the Oscar for Best Actress for Silver Linings Playbook. The following year, JLaw was nominated for an Oscar for her role in American Hustle. She earned another a few years later for her role in Joy. Jennifer returned for all three of The Hunger Games sequels. She also reprised her role as Raven / Mystique in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

She’s had additional starring roles in Passengers, Mother!, and Red Sparrow. JLaw recently finished filming the new David O. Russell movie Don’t Look Up, which will be released in late 2021. Her next role is playing disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Bad Blood.

Jennifer dated her X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult from 2010 to 2014. She went on to date director Darren Aronofsky from 2016 to 2017. She married Cooke Maroney in 2019.

Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth, 31, starred as Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games film series. In addition to The Hunger Games movies, Liam has also starred in films like Independence Day: Resurgence, The Expendables 2, Isn’t It Romantic, and more. He reunited with his Hunger Games co-star Woody Harrelson in the 2016 film The Duel. His latest movie was the 2020 film Arkansas.

After meeting on the set of The Last Song, Liam and Miley Cyrus got engaged in 2012. They ended their engagement the next year. The couple reunited in 2016 and married in 2018. Less than a year later, Liam and Miley split. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.

Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson, 28, starred as Peeta Mallark in The Hunger Games and its sequels. In the midst of The Hunger Games mania, Josh also starred in movies like The Forger and Red Dawn. His post-Hunger Games movies include In Dubious Battle, The Disaster Artist, and more. From 2017 to 2020, Josh starred in the Hulu series Future Man. His upcoming films include The Long Home and Across the River and Into the Trees.

Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson, 59, played Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games film series. Woody was already a very accomplished actor before The Hunger Games and continued with more notable roles. He starred in Now You See Me and its 2016 sequel, The Edge of Seventeen, War for the Planet of the Apes, The Glass Castle, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Zombieland: Double Tap, Midway, and more.

Woody earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the 2017 movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. He also starred in and executive produced the first season of True Detective, which earned him an Emmy nomination. He will star as Cletus Kasady in the highly-anticipated Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. He is set to star in the upcoming limited series The Most Dangerous Man in America.

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks, 47, starred as the fabulous Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games movies. The same year as The Hunger Games, she also starred in Pitch Perfect. She returned for the 2015 sequel, Pitch Perfect 2, and also directed the movie. Her other movies include The Lego Movie, Magic Mike XXL, Power Rangers, and Charlie’s Angels. She also directed the 2019 Charlie’s Angels reboot.

In addition to movies, Elizabeth has had many TV roles as well. She’s had recurring roles on 30 Rock, Modern Family, and more. She also starred in the Netflix series Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later. She’s hosted the Press Your Luck revival on ABC since 2019. Elizabeth recently starred in the FX miniseries Mrs. America.

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz, 56, played Cinna in the first two Hunger Games movies. He released his 10th studio album, Strut, in 2014. The next year, he performed during the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show.

He guest-starred in a 2016 episode of Better Things and recurred on Star. He released his 11th studio album, Raise Vibration, in 2018. Lenny is currently filming the rom-com Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez. In addition to acting and singing, Lenny is also a furniture designer.

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci, 60, played the eccentric Caesar Flickerman in The Hunger Games films. He’s gone on to star in films like Spotlight, Beauty and the Beast, A Private War, The Witches, Supernova, and more. He’s also starred in shows like Limetown, Feud: Bette and Joan, and voices Bitsy in the Apple TV+ series Central Park.

He currently hosts the CNN series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. His upcoming projects include The King’s Man, Jolt, and the TV series Citadel.

Willow Shields

Willow Shields, 20, starred as Katniss Everdeen’s sister, Prim, in The Hunger Games films. In 2015, Willow became a contestant on season 20 of DWTS. She finished 7th place. On top of The Hunger Games, Willow has starred in films like Into The Rainbow, The Unsettling, and the Netflix series Spinning Out. Her next movies are When Time Got Louder and A Fall From Grace.

Amandla Stenberg

The role of Rue in The Hunger Games was Amandla Stenberg’s breakout role. She made her leading role debut in the 2017 film Everything, Everything. Amandla, now 22, received critical acclaim for her role in the 2018 film The Hate U Give. She also starred in The Darkest Minds and Where Hands Touch.

She recently starred in the 2020 miniseries The Eddy. Her next role is in the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.