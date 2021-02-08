Jennifer Lawrence Passionately Kisses Timothee Chalamet On The Set Of Their New Movie — See Pics

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted smiling and kissing Timothee Chalamet while outside filming the upcoming movie ‘Don’t Look Up’ with a group in Boston.

Jennifer Lawrence, 30, and Timothee Chalamet, 25, proved their Don’t Look Up characters have a romantic moment when they were spotted passionately kissing while filming the upcoming Netflix flick on Feb. 8. The actress, who has bright red hair in the movie, was wearing a leopard print coat over a graphic tee and jeans during the steamy moment while the actor wore a long olive green coat and a backwards baseball cap. They were sitting, talking, and laughing with a group of people during the outside moment in Boston, MA and were drinking from canned beverages.

The new photos of Jennifer and Timothee on the movie set come just a few days after the former made headlines for getting injured while filming a scene in Brockton, MA. Her eyelid was cut by a piece of glass after a “controlled glass explosion” went wrong, TMZ reported. The explosion apparently went “haywire” around 1am on Feb. 5 and photos were taken of the star sitting on the ground and covering her face.

Although she was reportedly bleeding profusely after the incident, the injury “wasn’t that bad”, according to one source who spoke with the outlet. Production was still shut down for the day, however, but from the looks of Jennifer’s latest movie set pics, she is recovering and still able to film.

In addition to Jennifer and Timothee, other high-profile actors starring in Don’t Look Up, which is being directed by Oscar-winning writer Adam McKay, include Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, and Jonah Hill. There have been sightings of them filming all over the Boston area for the past couple of months, proving things are well underway for the film despite coronavirus shutting down the production early last year.

In the anticipated comedy, Jennifer plays an astronomer who embarks on a high-profile media tour to warn humankind of a rapidly approaching asteroid that is getting ready to collide with Earth. Leo plays a fellow astronomer who is also on the tour.