Jennifer Lawrence looked gorgeous at the LA premiere of ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ on June 4, when she rocked not one, but two stunning dresses for the occasion.

Jennifer Lawrence, 28, absolutely stole the show at the Los Angeles premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix on June 4, when she wore an insanely plunging black sheer gown on the red carpet. JLaw opted to wear a black Christian Dior Resort 2020 gown that was made of sheer, thin fabric. The gown had a plunging V-neckline and a caped bodice, which she chose to go completely braless under, slightly flashing her nipples through the top. The loose gown was cinched in at her tiny waist with a skinny black leather belt, while the rest of the dress flowed out into a pretty pleated skirt that showed off a hint of her bare legs underneath. Jennifer opted to accentuate her cleavage with a silver and diamond lariat necklace that hung down her chest and topped her look off with Giuseppe Zanotti Georgina Sandals.

As for her glam, JLaw went with minimal makeup aside from a light smokey eye and dark eyeliner done by artist, Hung Vanngo, while her gorgeous blonde hair was done up in a messy updo, with wavy pieces left out in front, framing her face. Jennifer’s gorgeous blonde beach waves were done by hair stylist, Jenny Cho, while her simple white manicure was done by manicurist, Jenna Hipp.

We loved Jennifer’s red carpet look and we truly didn’t think anything could top her dress, until she stepped out for the after party. Jennifer arrived at the after party rocking a champagne spaghetti strap Galvan London gown, that hugged her frame to perfection. She opted to go completely braless, yet again, under the sexy sequin dress which featured a cowl neckline that hung down low, showing off ample cleavage. The slinky gown was completely cutout in the back, showing off JLaw’s toned figure, while the rest of the dress draped her body perfectly. She chose to keep her gorgeous glam from the premiere when she hit the after party, as well.

Jennifer always makes a statement no matter what the occasion is. Whether it’s a red carpet or just out and about – she always looks stunning.